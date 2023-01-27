Ray Lewis Believes Lamar Jackson “Needs Help” in More Ways Than One

The Baltimore Ravens offense produced the most revolutionary rushing attack in NFL history around the dynamic skillset of Lamar Jackson under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Even though it shattered franchise and league records and made their star signal caller a unanimous league MVP in just his second season, retired Ravens hall of fame inside linebacker Ray Lewis believes that it was never a great fit for Jackson and that it actually held him back.

“Lamar Jackson is a rock star, but the offense that he’s been playing in the past three or four years, with Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, doesn’t fit him,” Lewis said on “Inside the NFL.” “It fits him because he has to be Superman. He has to make five people miss.”

Not only does the franchise legend believe that Jackson needs to be in a more balanced and evolved scheme, he thinks that team needs to surround with the requisite weaponry to thrive as a passer.

“Lamar Jackson needs a No. 1 receiver. Lamar Jackson needs help,” Lewis said. “They haven’t given Lamar Jackson the opportunity to really throw the ball downfield. Let this guy do what I think he does very well. … When you have a player that dynamic — Patrick Mahomes is surrounded around nothing but help. Lamar – we got Mark Andrews, we got a couple of other guys, but we need pieces around Lamar Jackson to help Lamar Jackson.”

While the 12-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year is spot on with his assertion that Jackson is in need of more weapons to throw to, particularly at wide receiver, it hasn’t been for a lack of trying on the part of general manager Eric DeCosta.

Since his first draft at the helm of the front office in 2019, the Ravens have drafted six receivers, including two in the first and four in the top three rounds. The issue hasn’t been the lack of swings at the position, but rather a lack of hitting on them.

Marquise Hollywood Brown produced the first 1,000-plus yard season by a Ravens wideout since 2016 but then requested a trade that turned into starting center Tyler Linderbaum who was a stud as rookie this past season. Rashod Bateman has flashed game-breaking potential as a playmaker but has struggled with injuries. Devin Duvernay has blossomed into a dangerous all-purpose weapon and is a two-time Pro Bowler as a returner.

The biggest issues that have plagued the receiving corps are health and lack of consistent opportunity in a run-dominant offense. With reinforcement expected to be added this offseason as the team looks to “build up” the room, Lewis and all concerned parties can be assured that Ravens will aggressively address that unit in a similar fashion to the way they rebuilt and fortified their offensive line last offseason both via the draft and free agency.

Jackson Will be “Involved” & have “Input” in Search

The relationship between quarterback and play caller is one of the most important on the entire team as the two’s fates and success are often interwined with one another. The Ravens are ensuring their two-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro’s voice will be heard and input taken into consideration during their search to find their next offensive coordinator.