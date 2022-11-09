John Harbaugh Gives Update On Several Injured Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens Week 10 bye couldn’t have come at a better time for their banged-up roster which has a lot of players dealing with minor injuries of the soft-tissue or lingering variety. In a press conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, head coach John Harbaugh provided updates on several starters and key players on both sides of the ball that are slated to return to action or will be making their 2022 debut when they reconvene after a week off.

Starting running back Gus Edwards missed the team’s Week 9 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8 but is expected to be available when the Ravens host the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

“Gus will be back next game, that’s the plan,” Harbaugh said.

In his absence, the offense still ran all over the Saints’ vaunted front seven to the tune of 188 yards on 40 carries. Veteran running back Kenyan Drake stepped up in a major way and finished as the team’s leading rusher with 93 yards on 24 carries.

One player that had his 2022 debut cut short in New Orleans was veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson who was elevated from the practice squad for the first time since signing with the team in October. He caught one of his two targets for 16 yards and had a 23-yard reception negated by a penalty before suffering a minor hamstring injury that he could’ve played through but was held out for precautionary measures because of the way the game was playing out.

“He should be fine coming back from the bye,” Harbaugh said.

Veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul played a season-low seven snaps because also suffered a minor lower extremity injury. He could’ve returned to the game if needed as well but the Ravens’ pass rush was so highly effective led by the ageless Justin Houston who went “God mode” and finished with 2.5 sacks.

“He kind of tweaked his ankle a little bit,” Harbaugh said. “Nothing too serious, it just wasn’t something that we felt like we wanted to challenge too much with the way the game was going. He should be fine coming back from the bye.”

When the Ravens return from their bye week they will have more edge defenders than they’ll know what to do with. In addition to getting Pierre-Paul back, they’ll have rookie David Ojabo available as well. He was activated to the active roster last week but didn’t get to make his NFL debut despite being a full participant in practice the entire week leading up to the Saints’ game.

“It’s really a good problem to have, in the sense that we’re adding these guys,” Harbaugh said. “Ojabo maybe on the horizon at some point – or not maybe; he will be. It’s a good thing.”

He wasn’t specifically asked about the status of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews who missed the first game of his career due to an injury this past week. However, with some rest and recovery, the Ravens’ leading receiver should be ready to roll after being hampered by a shoulder and knee injury the past couple of weeks.

Ravens Activate Rookie TE To Active Roster

Another offensive weapon that will be available for Jackson in the passing team when the team returns from their week off is a first-year tight end, Charlie Kolar. He was the first player at the position that the Ravens drafted in the fourth round of this year’s draft at No. 128 overall out of Iowa State.

Now that he is recovered from a sports hernia surgery that caused him to sit out most of training camp, all of the preseason, and miss the first nine games of the season, the team has officially activated him from injured reserve.

We have activated TE Charlie Kolar from Reserve. pic.twitter.com/lJd125AgNG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022

Kolar has been practicing for the past three weeks and was nearing the end of the window when the team needed to either activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

“He’s looked really good,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s a young player, and he missed a lot of time during training camp so he’s still developing, but he’s out there [and] he looks good. He’s so talented, he’s so big, he has great hands. He wants to do well; he’s very conscientious. He had three good weeks of practice, so I anticipate him being brought up this week.”

The 6-foot-6 and 250-pounder rejoins a very talented and deep tight end depth chart that is highlighted by Andrews and includes standout rookie Isaiah Likely, blocking specialist Nick Boyle, well-rounded fourth-year pro Josh Oliver and Pro Bowl tight end/fullback hybrid Patrick Ricard.

He will be filling the roster spot that was vacated when second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was placed on injured reserve after electing to have season-ending foot surgery. With a lack of depth at wide receiver, the Ravens’ offense which already heavily features the tight end position will likely lean on it even more with Kolar back in the mix. He can be another big-bodied target in the passing game that can help improve the team’s red zone efficiency.

WATCH: Rookie TE Charlie Kolar was running routes and catching passes in his return to practice. Kolar underwent sports hernia surgery back in August #RavensFlock 🎥: @ConcussedKenny pic.twitter.com/4HsecvtEFN — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) October 19, 2022

Starting Safety On Track To Return In December

A key starter that the Ravens will be getting back after the bye week but not immediately following is free safety, Marcus Williams. He has missed the team’s last four games since suffering a dislocated wrist that landed him on injured reserve. He hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his recovery process and could be back in action before Christmas.

“He’s looking good; it’s just one of those deals where it’s a bone that has to heal,” Harbaugh said. “It’s pretty straightforward as long as there’s no setbacks. There have been no setbacks so far and I think it’s sometime in December, is when they expect him back. We’ll see, but so far so good.”

Prior to going down, the Ravens prized free agent was already outplaying the sizable contract he signed with the team this offseason. In five games, he recorded 33 total tackles including one for a loss, five pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. His three interceptions still lead the team and are tied for the third-most in the league.

In his absence, third-year pro Geno Stone has been more than admirably filling in his role in the starting lineup. The former sixth-round pick out of Iowa has started the last four games and recorded 21 total tackles including 20 solos, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He is making the most of his first chance at extended playing time and while he has not been the same playmaker as Williams, he has been a stabilizing force nonetheless.

UNBELIEVABLY high level play by Geno Stone. Earlier, Ravens ran a cross dog blitz and Brady immediately threw where the blitz vacated. Here, Ravens know it will happen again, send Hamilton as bait and Geno Stone makes an awesome play for a PBU on third down. HUGE stop. pic.twitter.com/5eyDluWMVn — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) November 2, 2022

“Chuck and Geno are playing at a high level,” Harbaugh said. “Both of those guys are just playing super football.”