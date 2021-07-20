Gus Edwards Reveals Awesome New Surprise Gift for His Mother [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens rewarded running back Gus Edwards this offseason with a major contract extension, so in the spirit of giving, it was only right for Edwards to pay it forward and reward someone else.

Luckily, Edwards elected to keep it in the family and reward his mother with some brand new digs. After the major extension was revealed a month ago, Edwards was likely plotting what he could do, and his choice was to make his mom happy.

Here’s a look at the moment that Edwards rewarded his mother with the grand gesture, and how excited she was to be hit with such an awesome surprise from her son.

.@GodsGiftGus13 bought a house for his mom 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/33dEf9fNvG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 19, 2021

Many folks think that athletes are just in it for the money or their own gratification, but it remains clear that is not the case in every situation. Clearly, Edwards is a guy who takes pride in his family and is looking to pay it forward with his blessings rather than do anything for his own glory. That is something which is very special to note, indeed.

Ravens Players Cheering Edwards’ Gesture

When Edwards’ gesture was posted on the internet, it went viral quickly, with several players chiming in to show how impressed they were with what Edwards was able to do. Both a current Raven and a former Raven were amongst the players who were most impressed by Edwards’ gift. Broderick Washington was the first to show his love on the internet, calling Edwards the G.O.A.T. for the move.

Torrey Smith liked what he saw as well, and showed Edwards a bit of praise.

Hopefully, the more folks see moves like this, the more tempted they are to do good deeds for those in their families as well. Not everyone has the financial means as Edwards of course, but that doesn’t mean they can’t put a smile on someone’s face in a different way.

Clearly, the passion over this act was impressive early on after it was revealed.

Edwards’ NFL Stats

Edwards has been a very productive member of the Ravens since 2018. He had rushed for 1,429 yards and 4 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into 2020. He hasn’t been nearly as prolific catching the ball as running the ball, with only 65 receiving yards as a member of the team. During 2020, Edwards rushed for 723 yards and 6 scores for the Ravens.

A former runner for Miami and Rutgers in college, Edwards has been a tough runner early in his time in the league and a player some might describe as a bowling ball to bring down. To that end, he figures to be an asset for the offense.

Now that Edwards will be sticking around in Baltimore for the next few years, it’s awesome to see what a leader he has become both on and off the field with moves like this and others.

