Ravens Get Explanation for Controversial Roughing Penalty vs. Josh Allen

There were many reasons why the Baltimore Ravens blew a 20-3 lead to lose 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Head coach John Harbaugh’s contentious decision to shun a field goal from the Bills’ two-yard line late in the fourth quarter didn’t help. Nor did a sieve-like defense that let Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and his receivers have free rein in the second half.

Those things may not have mattered had it not been for a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Bills’ game-winning drive. Cornerback Brandon Stephens drew the flag for his hit on Allen, a hit that didn’t involve helmet-to-helmet contact or spearing to the chest and upper body.

Referee Jerome Boger has attempted to explain this apparent free gift of 15 yards that contributed to the Ravens being stuck at 2-2 after four games. Boger’s explanation is unlikely to please anyone connected with the franchise.

Official Offers Defiant Response

It wasn’t surprising Boger should be asked about the flag shortly after the game. His exchange with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic was relayed by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Referee Jerome Boger to pool reporter (@jeffzrebiec) on roughing the passer penalty on Brandon Stephens: "What I had was forcible contact in the head/neck area of the quarterback with the helmet." Confident about head/neck contact? “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/6FtNLyitOX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 2, 2022

Boger’s confidence in his call probably wasn’t shared by many viewers. Not when Stephens looked as though he’d wrapped up Allen in a manner more befitting of a textbook tackle.

Allen wasn’t driven into the ground, nor hit late. Instead, the play seemed like a well-executed slot blitz that only escaped being perfect because Stephens didn’t get to Allen in time to register what would have been the Ravens’ second sack. Taking down the QB might have doomed the Bills’ chances of getting into range for kicker Tyler Bass.

The significance of the penalty can’t be overstated. Not when the Bills were facing 1st-and-15 at the Ravens’ 41-yard line with 2:05 left on the clock.

Those 15 yards immediately thrust Buffalo’s offense into favorable field-goal position. In fact, the Bills only ran four more plays, not counting kneel downs, before letting Bass convert from 21 yards to win the game.

One of those unimpressed by what he saw was NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, who called for plays like this to be made subject to review:

These plays simply need to be reviewable. Or let the Hawkeye from NFL officiating center overrule dreadful calls like thispic.twitter.com/ubtsAhwQfJ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 3, 2022

A review might have spared the Ravens in this case, although overruling Boger would probably only have delayed the inevitable. Defeat seemed a foregone conclusion before Stephens made contact with Allen.

Ravens Were Victims of Their Own Failings

It hardly mattered what Boger called after Harbaugh rejected the easy three-pointer on the previous drive. The Ravens had held the ball for almost nine and a half minutes, but Harbaugh essentially took points off the board when he had Lamar Jackson throw on 4th-and-goal.

Jackson’s pass found only Bills safety Jordan Poyer in the end zone. Harbaugh could have given his defense a lead to protect, but his overly aggressive decision won the coach few friends, with former Ravens running back Justin Forsett among those left baffled:

Why didn’t we kick that FG?! — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) October 2, 2022

There was even more confusion about the Bills’ ensuing drive, and it wasn’t all to do with the officials. Some felt the Ravens should have let the Bills score a touchdown when Devin Singletary was taking handoffs from Allen to run down the clock.

QB Data Mine creator Cian Fahey felt that’s what 10 Ravens defenders were trying to do, but edge-rusher Odafe Oweh hadn’t gotten the memo:

Focus on the defence. 10 guys trying to usher the running back into the endzone so they had time for a comeback, one guy not on the same page ruins it for them. pic.twitter.com/1OykHdcqkB — Cian (@Cianaf) October 2, 2022

It was just one more moment of miscommunication between members of a unit not disciplined nor technically sound enough to keep Allen under wraps in clutch moments.

There’s no doubt the Ravens have plenty of room for improvement after their sluggish start. Yet, games and even seasons can turn on the slings and arrows of fortune, including being on the right side of controversial calls.