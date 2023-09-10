John Harbaugh Confirms Ravens RB JK Dobbins Suffered Major Injury: Report

J.K. Dobbins is likely out for the season just one game into the new campaign after tearing his Achilles during the Baltimore Ravens’ 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the extent of the injury after the game, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, who quickly declared “Dobbins’ season is over.”

Dobbins left the game in the first half with what appeared to be an ankle problem. Yet, the issue was more serious than first feared and speculation soon began to build the injury-struck runner had suffered another devastating blow.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported suspicions Dobbins had torn his Achilles, with an MRI needed to confirm.

The disappointing results of the scan mean Dobbins has lost a season for the second time in three years. He didn’t play a down in 2021 after tearing his ACL and LCL at practice.

This was supposed to be a bounce-back campaign for Dobbins, who flashed signs of brilliance when he returned to the field in 2022. Instead, the 24-year-old has another setback to overcome right when he was trying to prove to the Ravens he deserves a more lucrative contract during the final year of his rookie deal.

Dobbins’ latest misfortune is a blow for the Ravens, but the team is well-stocked at running back, with an unlikely candidate emerging to pick up the slack against the Texans. Unfortunately, Harbaugh saw his team lose more core players at other key positions during an opening-week victory earned at a considerable cost.

Ravens Walking Wounded After Week 1

Making the first notch in the win column was welcome, but the Ravens could soon rue how injuries piled up against the Texans. Aside from Dobbins, safety Marcus Williams, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum were all forced off the field early.

Linderbaum hurt his ankle, Stanley suffered a knee problem and Williams withdrew with an injured shoulder, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec subsequently reported Harbaugh revealed all three will undergo MRIs to learn the full extent of the damage.

Of the three, Stanley’s status may rate as the biggest concern. An All-Pro in 2019, Stanley has since missed 32 games with a myriad of injuries, including frequent ankle problems.

The Ravens don’t have another left tackle as accomplished as the player they selected with the sixth pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Former undrafted free agent Patrick Mekari is the backup, with 2022 fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele also an option.

Things look bleak at tackle without Stanley, unless veteran Morgan Moses slides over from the right side. It’s a different story at running back as the Ravens prepare to once again cope without Dobbins.

Next Man Up Already Working in Running Game

Dobbins was expected to dominate against a soft Texans’s run defense, but instead it was Justice Hill who took over on the ground. The core special teams player rushed for two touchdowns and defied logic for those playing fantasy football, according to Hensley, who cited ESPN Stats & Info to reveal Hill was a starter in just 0.1 percent of leagues.

Hill possesses the acceleration and toughness to be a factor between the tackles and running outside. He won’t be a power back, but the Ravens can count on Gus Edwards to deliver in that role whenever he’s next man up in the rotation.

Edwards and Hill split 16 carries and combined for 41 yards in Week 1. They’ll enjoy bigger days on the ground, but the Ravens know they can still rely on quarterback Lamar Jackson to be a legitimate rushing threat.

Harbaugh is also counting on new offensive coordinator Todd Monken to help Jackson transform the passing game. Things didn’t always operate smoothly against the Texans, but Jackson and his new targets, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers, should ensure the Ravens aren’t still reliant on running to move the ball in Dobbins’ absence.