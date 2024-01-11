Ravens’ John Harbaugh Comments On Coaches Potentially Being Poached

Head coach John Harbaugh knows the Baltimore Ravens have one of the best coaching staffs in the league. Unfortunately, the rest of the league knows this as well, and therefore are looking to poach the Ravens’ coordinators and coaches this offseason.

Harbaugh was asked about the fact that some of his coaches have been requested for interviews regarding other coaching positions. He replied, “I have said it many times, I think we have the best coaching staff in the world.”

“So, I think any opportunities that they get, I support and I’m excited for them,” he followed up by saying. However, Ravens’ fans may not agree with this sentiment as losing members of this coaching staff could be detrimental.

The two main targets are defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The Ravens have a top ranked defense and offense, so it comes as no surprise that both coordinators would be targeted.

Harbaugh has a lot of faith in his staff saying, “I think we have a bunch of coaches that are going to be coordinators and head coaches. They’re going to be very successful for a long time.”

Mike Macdonald Has Become a Hot Commodity

The coaching carousel heats up after the last day of the regular season because usually this is when other coaches are being let go. As a result, Macdonald’s name has been popping up with multiple teams as a target of interest.

He has received interest from three teams so far that are known and have requested interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “[Tennessee] Titans requested to interview Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job.” The Titans recently parted ways with Mike Vrabel.

Additionally, Schefter also broke, “[Carolina] Panthers requested to interview Ravens’ DC Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted, “#Ravens promising DC Mike MacDonald received a request to interview with the [Washington] Commanders.” The Commanders let go of head coach Ron Rivera.

Rapoport went further and called Macdonald, “One of the bright minds.”

Macdonald is only 36 but already has 9 years of experience coaching. He has been a part of the Ravens for a majority of that time.

From 2014-2020 Macdonald was an assistant and positions coach under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. He went to work with coach Harbaugh’s brother Jim for a year at Michigan as their defensive coordinator.

Luckily, Macdonald returned in 2022 as the defensive coordinator and has revamped the defense since his return. According to Pro Football Reference, in his two years leading the defense it has ranked 3rd and 1st in points allowed, and 9th and 6th in yards allowed.

John Harbaugh Does Not Believe Interviews Will Result in Distractions

The Ravens are gearing up for a Super Bowl run, so of course there is some concern that this could be a distraction or that it could get in the way of coaching duties.

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec posted, “Mike Macdonald’s head coaching interview dance card is filling up fast…. He’s up to three requests: Commanders, Titans, Panthers. More could be on the way.”

However, Harbaugh commented on the potential distraction saying, “There is really no [need to] balance with it. Everything they do with the interview is set up outside of the work here.”

Depending on the number of interviews a coach has it seems much of the interviewing is done in afterhours according to Harbaugh.

“They do their full obligation here,” Harbaugh told media.

Fans will be glad to hear that as the Ravens will need their players and coaches to be fully focused on the goal at hand, winning the Super Bowl.