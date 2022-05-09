John Harbaugh Gives Verdict on Trade Rumors Involving Ravens’ DB

John Harbaugh has to be happy with the way the Baltimore Ravens have retooled the secondary this offseason. A unit savaged by injuries in 2021 has welcomed new playmakers via both free agency and the 2022 NFL draft.

The arrival of new faces has prompted speculation about the future of one key veteran. Rumors have gathered momentum the Ravens could be open to a trade after recent developments.

Those developments include drafting Kyle Hamilton with the 14th-overall pick. His arrival, along with the decision to sign former New Orleans Saints’ starter Marcus Williams in free agency, means the Ravens suddenly have a crowded position group at safety.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

For the moment, though, Harbaugh doesn’t see the plethora of options as a problem.

Harbaugh Happy with Safety Logjam

Hamilton and Williams joining the roster has raised questions about the role of Chuck Clark. Teams even “checked in on his status on draft night” after the Ravens took Hamilton, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The latter also noted how “Clark isn’t requesting a trade but wants to play, which is why he would welcome a potential change.” Clark also seemed to endorse his willingness to move on, if necessary, when he tweeted the following:

This 🤫 can go one or two ways. It can go Up it can go Down. Either way I’m Prepared !! — Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) May 7, 2022

He may not face a long wait for a definitive answer. Not if Harbaugh has his way.

The head coach has given his own view on Clark’s status for this season, per Fowler’s ESPN colleague, Jamison Hensley:

John Harbaugh said he plans on Chuck Clark being here after the Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round. "To me, Chuck is a big part of the team," Harbaugh said. "I love Chuck Clark. I love the way he plays. I'm very happy he's a Raven." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 7, 2022

It’s not surprising Harbaugh would want to keep Clark in the fold. The value he brings to the Ravens, both emotionally and physically, hasn’t diminished, even after Hamilton and Williams were brought on board.

Clark Still a Key Figure

Clark has established himself as a team leader since being drafted in the sixth round back in 2017. The tough-as-nails safety sets the tone for a team that’s personality still comes from its bruising defense.

Clark plays his part in establishing that mentality by acting as an active hitter near the line of scrimmage. He made 80 tackles last season, including 45 solo stops. Clark also chipped in with a sack, a reminder of his considerable threat on the blitz.

His skills in this area make Clark an invaluable part of the Ravens’ sophisticated pressure packages, like the one that helped him sack Jared Goff against the Detroit Lions last season, a play broken down by podcaster Spencer N. Schultz:

Ravens line up 6 over LOS. Hayes and Queen drop, Clark fakes the drop much like Queen’s sack against Vegas. Odafe Oweh occupies three blockers and Elliott delayed blitzes, which gets the backs attention. This leaves Chuck Clark unblocked for the sack. Absolutely beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Npi6qtKitX — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 28, 2021

Injuries to starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey forced Clark into coverage more often last season. He responded with 10 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions, both career-best marks in coverage.

Making impact plays in both phases proves Clark is a central figure, not only for the personality of the team, but also in the schemes the Ravens use. It wouldn’t make much sense to part with a veteran this versatile and valuable.

Hamilton is the future of the position for the Ravens, but his transition to the pros will go a lot easier with some experience around him. Clark can play a vital role in getting the rookie up to speed and helping Hamilton form a complementary partnership with Williams.

While that rapport develops, the Ravens can also use Clark to make the three-safety package their go-to defense in 2022. Clark and Hamilton can both play at the linebacker level and help new defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald disguise coverage and blitz looks.

Having three safeties on the field will also be important in the AFC North, where the Pittsburgh Steelers can attack with tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris. Then there’s the Cleveland Browns’ one-two punch at running back, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, along with tight end David Njoku.

Both of those teams gave the Ravens problems in 2021, but it was nothing compared to the mismatches experienced against the Cincinnati Bengals. They inflicted two lopsided losses on the Ravens by a combined margin of 82-38.

Confusing quarterback Joe Burrow is the best way to avoid a repeat of those defeats. Attacking with multiple defensive backs would help, the way it did when Baltimore beat the Bengals 27-3 in Week 5 of the 2020 season.

Clark and his fellow defensive backs feasted on Burrow that day, per Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire:

The last time the Ravens faced a Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow was in Week 5 of 2020, where the Baltimore defense registered seven sacks, including five from their DBs – Jimmy Smith

– DeShon Elliott

– Marcus Peters

– Chuck Clark

– Marlon Humphrey pic.twitter.com/9pxCm9Vw1M — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 23, 2021

There’s plenty of time for Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta to change their minds about Clark, but all signs currently point to the 27-year-old still having a key role to play for the Ravens this season.