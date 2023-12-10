Ex-Ravens Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes decided to rejoin the Ravens on Friday, December 8, to retire as a member of the flock.

The Ravens tweeted from their account, “Today, [Josh Bynes] will officially retire as a Raven. Congratulations on your retirement, Josh!”

Today, @bynestime56 will officially retire as a Raven 💜 Congratulations on your retirement, Josh❕ pic.twitter.com/Wz727HBRbz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2023

In a press conference on Friday, December 8, head coach John Harbaugh spoke glowingly about Bynes saying, “Josh is a person, player, man who epitomizes the opportunity that football represents.”

Harbaugh spoke about how impactful Bynes was in his six years with the team. Speaking not only to his on the field contributions but off the field with his, “leadership and mentorship.”

Bynes took his turn at the podium saying, “I had something written down.”

That all went out the window though as the former linebacker was emotional and expressed his gratitude to his family, the team, the league and of course the University of Auburn, “War Eagle.”

“Thank you for 12 years.”@bynestime56 announcing his retirement as a Raven: pic.twitter.com/mg3G8Fyn4N — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2023

Bynes has always been a humble person and it showed in his press conference where he spent a majority of his time thanking others.

“Thank you for 12 years,” summed up his retirement.

Josh Bynes is Another Undrafted Gem Found by the Ravens

Bynes was an undrafted free agent that came to the Ravens in 2011. However, Bynes was cut by the Ravens during training camp.

Ultimately, he was brought back while waiting for a job interview to be an “academic counselor,” according to Baltimore’s editorial director Ryan Mink.

Bynes repaid that second chance with 12 seasons in the NFL. Hard enough to do for first-round picks, but to do it as an undrafted player demonstrates the work ethic Bynes displayed.

Bynes played six total seasons with the Ravens and was a key contributor to the team on their way to winning Super Bowl 47.

Congratulations to Josh Bynes on a great career. He made the game sealing tackle to win the Ravens their 2nd SuperBowl. Forever a Raven💜 @bynestime56 pic.twitter.com/24TU3sxztT — Lamar & Order: RPO (@moneymarlo44) December 8, 2023

He ended up making the final tackle in the Super Bowl vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the Ravens 34-31 victory.

The linebacker spoke about the 2012 season and making the final tackle saying, “When they called my name, I was going to be ready…. Uncertainly to winning the Super Bowl and making the last tackle, it’s crazy.”

Bynes path took him across the league as he joined the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Bynes breaks through for a sack on Joe Burrow 😤 pic.twitter.com/maaoHp5vfg — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) October 10, 2022

Bynes thanked each of the teams in his press conference for giving him “opportunities” in the league.

He joked about his thankfulness about his time with the Bengals saying, “I’m going to say this very small, thank you Cincinnati. Just one time!”

Bynes found his way back to Baltimore twice, in 2019 and to end his career from 2021-2022. In 12 years in the league, Bynes played 138 games, had 582 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks and 34 passes defended.

Linebacker Josh Ross Elevated From Practice Squad

In other linebacker news for the Ravens the team tweeted, “We have activated LB Josh Ross from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the L.A. Rams.”

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “This is Ross’ third and final free elevation. He’ll have to be added to 53-man roster going forward.”

Ross is another undrafted linebacker (also named Josh) that the Ravens brought in during 2022. He played two games for the Ravens last season and has played in two games this season.

The second-year player has been elevated twice this season but has yet to record a tackle. Zrebiec believes that the elevation means, “Could be an indication that LB Malik Harrison (questionable, groin) isn’t ready to go Sunday.”

Hopefully, Ross will be able to see some game action against the Rams during Week 14.