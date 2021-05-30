Ravens Interested in Julio Jones ‘at Right Price:’ Report

The Baltimore Ravens have made plenty of additions this offseason at wide receiver, so the thought that the team could be interested in another move might have seemed a bit farfetched.

That was, of course, until Julio Jones became available. After that was revealed to be the case, most assumed the Ravens would be interested given the potential need for another big play wideout, but nothing concrete surfaced as it related to their possible interest until now.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens could be interested in a trade for Jones “at the right price” in the days ahead.

#Ravens have interest in Julio Jones “at the right price” according to Jeremy Fowler. Should Baltimore be aggressive for the elite WR? pic.twitter.com/gdbFm7Jq2H — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 29, 2021

What could that price be for the Ravens? Possibly a second-round pick, but the team hasn’t shown an aversion to a big move either, meaning a first-round selection could be in-play as well potentially. The Ravens probably don’t want to give up too much for a 32 year-old wideout, but it’s interesting to note that the team could be interested in the possible move.

Jones’ Career Stats

Adding Jones to the mix would undoubtably be the power move Baltimore had in mind. In terms of a decorated option at the position, there’s been few better through the years than Jones. At 32, he is beginning to age a bit but there has been massive production through the years for the Falcons to rely on. Jones has put up 12,896 receiving yards in his career to go with 60 touchdowns. More than that, he has been a seven-time Pro Bowl player, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time leader in NFL receiving yards and has played in the Super Bowl. It feels like forever ago that Jones was the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he has been a model of consistency during his time in the league.

Jones Would Fit Ravens at Right Cost

So what’s next for the Ravens the rest of the offseason? They added a few players in the draft in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, but they could still need a top wideout to help the offense, and that’s true even after the team has beefed up their offensive line as well as the tight end spot and kept some of their defensive stars in-house. Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins, but one more elite pass catcher could be a great move for the team to help come in and expand the offense for Lamar Jackson and company. The team hasn’t been able to get elite play from anyone at the wideout spot the last few years, so the pressure is on to add as many weapons as possible this offseason. Jones would be a good move with this in mind.

While the Ravens have added some younger names, their contention window seems to be immediate with Jackson at quarterback. Knowing this, why would the team not think about making a big move with Jones and adding a legit stud deep threat to the mix? That is especially true if the Ravens could grab Jones without giving up a high draft selection.

The team might be working to make the move happen behind the scenes and find the right price.

