Ravens ‘Staying Abreast’ of Julio Jones Trade Talks

The Baltimore Ravens are pondering whether or not to make the move for another wideout in the form of Julio Jones, and as the offseason drags on, it’s becoming more clear by the day that a deal will be struck

While the market for Jones is beginning to sort itself out and take shape, the Ravens remain a team potentially in the mix for his services. Reports surfaced this past weekend that the team would be in on a move for Jones at the right price. Now, it’s been revealed that they are staying in the mix for talks.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Speaking in a MMQB piece, writer Albert Breer explains why Jones might fit the Ravens, and explains that the team has added veteran players Jones’ age before thanks to leadership, desire to win, being castoffs predictability. As he said, he isn’t sure Jones will end up a Raven, but he knows the team has at least stayed abreast of the trade talks in recent weeks.

In the same piece, Breer projects Jones to be traded this week, but he isn’t sure where. It sure seems as if the Ravens remain fully in the mix given these developments, though.

Ravens Said to Have Interest in Jones

The Ravens seemed like they were finished adding players this offseason to the offense. That was, of course, until Julio Jones became available. After that was revealed to be the case, most assumed the Ravens would be interested given the potential need for another big play wideout, but nothing concrete surfaced as it related to their possible interest until now.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens could be interested in a trade for Jones “at the right price” in the days ahead.

#Ravens have interest in Julio Jones “at the right price” according to Jeremy Fowler. Should Baltimore be aggressive for the elite WR? pic.twitter.com/gdbFm7Jq2H — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 29, 2021

What could that price be for the Ravens? Possibly a second-round pick, but the team hasn’t shown an aversion to a big move either, meaning a first-round selection could be in-play as well potentially. The Ravens probably don’t want to give up too much for a 32 year-old wideout, but it’s interesting to note that the team could be interested in the possible move.

Jones’ Career Stats

Adding Jones to the mix would undoubtably be the power move Baltimore had in mind. In terms of a decorated option at the position, there’s been few better through the years than Jones. At 32, he is beginning to age a bit but there has been massive production through the years for the Falcons to rely on. Jones has put up 12,896 receiving yards in his career to go with 60 touchdowns. More than that, he has been a seven-time Pro Bowl player, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time leader in NFL receiving yards and has played in the Super Bowl. It feels like forever ago that Jones was the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he has been a model of consistency during his time in the league.

Whether or not the Ravens strike a deal is anyone’s guess, but it’s good to hear the team remains in the mix for the move in the meantime.

READ NEXT: Analyst Slams Lamar Jackson Contract Desires