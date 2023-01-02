Pro Bowler Tells Ravens What to Do About Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s future is an easy problem to solve for the Baltimore Ravens, at least according to former Pro-Bowl running back Justin Forsett. Jackson still doesn’t have a new long-term contract, but Forsett believes there should be no conflict during negotiations.

Instead, the player who rushed for a career-high 1,266 yards in 2014, has urged the Ravens to “Pay Lamar whatever he wants!”

Pay Lamar whatever he wants! — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) January 2, 2023

Forsett posted his tweet after the Ravens were beaten 16-13 by AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. The defeat marked the second time the Ravens have lost in four games since their franchise quarterback went down injured.

Jackson’s increasingly lengthy injury history is a concern for the Ravens, but not as worrying as how much their offense struggles without No. 8.

Ravens Crumbling Again Without Jackson

There’s an uncomfortable sense of deja vu about the way the Ravens are crumbling again amid Jackson’s absence. It happened last season when the team went 0-5 after an ankle problem left Jackson sidelined.

Those defeats cost the Ravens a spot in the playoffs, and while history won’t repeat itself in that sense, these Ravens have been sleepwalking toward the postseason since Jackson injured his PCL against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Their biggest problem is an offense averse to touchdowns, but only too happy to indulge in punts and turnovers.

The pattern continued in the second half against the Steelers, per Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire:

The Ravens' offense had five drives in the second half against the Steelers – Field goal

– Punt

– Punt

– Punt

– Interception — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 2, 2023

Sadly, those issues aren’t just isolated to one game. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley pointed out how much the Ravens have struggled for points without Jackson:

The Ravens have been held to 17 or fewer points in five straight games (Lamar Jackson has only played one quarter in this span). The last time Baltimore failed to score more than 17 points in five consecutive games was 2005, when Kyle Boller and Anthony Wright were its QBs. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 2, 2023

Numbers like these show Jackson has the advantage in any contract talks. It’s not a scenario general manager Eric DeCosta is likely to welcome in his bid to avoid paying the amount of guaranteed cash Jackson wants.

Ravens Risking No-Win Situation

What DeCosta doesn’t want to be involved in is a no-win situation. It may be unavoidable with Jackson holding firm on his “stance on a fully guaranteed deal,” according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

The alternatives are not palatable, with a franchise tag projected by Over The Cap to cost as much as $31,497,000. Dunleavy noted people around the NFL still believe the Ravens will use the tag, rather than make Jackson the highest-paid QB in football.

Guaranteed money will be the issue, thanks to the $230 million the Cleveland Browns rubber-stamped for Deshaun Watson last offseason. The Ravens don’t want to pay as much, but they may have boxed themselves into a corner after having “molded their entire offensive team-building philosophy around Jackson’s unique skill set — with an emphasis on tight ends and running backs over receivers — so making a change could require seismic personnel changes,” per Dunleavy.

The proof of how much the Ravens are tethered to Jackson’s particular skills comes from their struggles to win without him. Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley have all failed to pick up the slack.

Huntley’s critical interception thrown to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ended the Ravens hopes against the Steelers. It was the kind of mistake Jackson has rarely made while compiling a 49-21 record as Baltimore’s starter.

The Ravens may find it cheaper to pay up for Jackson, rather than retooling most of the roster around a signal-caller with a different skill-set. Yet, there are holes for DeCosta to plug whether Jackson stays or goes, including weaknesses at wide receiver, offensive tackle and along the defensive line.

Fixing those things and keeping Jackson’s clutch talents in the fold will be a difficult balancing act for DeCosta. Especially when working with what Spotrac.com projects will be $42,921,073 worth of space under the salary cap, and with the future of inside linebacker Roquan Smith also needing to be addressed.

The solution certainly won’t be as simple as Forsett suggested.