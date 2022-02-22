Former Giants Pro Bowler Tired of Receiving Justin Tucker’s Fan Mail

Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker and former New York Giants and Oakland Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck would never be confused for each on the football field. Tucker is 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, while Tuck is 6-foot-5 and played defense at 265 pounds or more.

But off the field, it’s another story.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

On Sunday January 20, 2022, Justin Tuck tweeted out a fan’s handwritten note requesting that he autograph a pair of Justin Tucker football cards, with the fan gushing: “I’ve been a huge fan of yours since your playing days at Texas. I love every chance to watch you kick. I want to wish you the best of luck for many years to come.”

Ok this has to stop 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JVvnqMJver — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) February 20, 2022

Justin Tuck Won 2 Super Bowls With the Giants

Never mind that Tuck played his college football at Notre Dame, demonstrating enough defensive prowess that the Giants selected him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft (No. 74 overall). He went on to have a brilliant 11-year NFL career with the Giants and Raiders, recording 508 career tackles, 66.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings and twice earning Pro Bowl honors, including first-team All-Pro distinction in 2008.

As such, he’d appreciate it if Baltimore Ravens fans would stop confusing him with Justin Tucker. It’s something he has spoken about before, always sending the message good naturedly, of course.

“Listen, I love Baltimore. I love their fan base. I love all the people representing Baltimore. But it’s pretty easy—pretty easy. His hashtag—his handle—is @JTuck9, because that is his number. Mine is @JustinTuck, because that’s my name.”

Tuck Relates Sound Advice: ‘Think Twice Before Pressing Send’

In the above video clip, Tuck goes on to use the situation to try to impart a life lesson, recalling the words of former New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards.

“Herm always told all the young guys: ‘Think twice before pressing send,’” said Tuck, offering good advice for all those on social media.

Justin Tucker’s Stellar Career Continues

As for Justin Tucker, he will be entering his 11th season in the NFL in 2022. All told, he has played in 161 NFL games, having converted 326 of 358 field goal attempts (91.1%).

He has also converted 382 of 386 extra-point attempts (99%), earning Pro Bowl recognition six times, including first-team All-Pro honors on five different occasions, in 2013, 2016, 2018-19 and 2021. In September 2021 he set a new record for the longest field goal in NFL history, kicking a 66-yarder as time expired to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.

Tucker has two years left on a contract that will pay him a salary of $3.5 million and $3.55 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively, this according to overthecap.com. With a cap number of circa $5.908 million in both years, he is set to take up 2.8% of the team’s cap this season and approximately 2.6% of the Ravens’ salary cap in 2023.



ALSO READ:

• Lamar Jackson Told to ‘Prove’ Himself Again for Ravens

• Ravens Can Fix Defense With ‘Ideal’ Trade Involving Vikings

• Ravens Urged to Draft Elite Center: ‘A Game-Changer in the Middle’

• Super Bowl-Winning OT ‘Best Fit’ for Ravens in Free Agency

• Ravens’ Marcus Peters Reveals Expected Return Date From Torn ACL