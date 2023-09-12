Ravens Urged to Add Former NFL Rushing Champion to ‘Intriguing’ Offense

J.K. Dobbins tearing his Achilles against the Houston Texans in Week 1 has left the Baltimore Ravens with reduced numbers in the running game. While head coach John Harbaugh is happy with his team’s current options in the backfield, he could still sign a former NFL rushing champion in free agency.

That’s just what Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Ravens should do after Dobbins’ season-ending injury left “a big hole in the depth chart.” Ballentine believes ex-Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns star Karrem Hunt would assume “a significant role in an intriguing offense.”

While the Ravens still won without Dobbins on the field for the opening Sunday of the new season, Ballentine wasn’t impressed by what his replacements produced: “Justice Hill responded with two touchdowns on the ground, but he had only nine yards on eight carries. Gus Edwards was the most efficient back with 32 yards on eight carries. It might be time to give Kareem Hunt a call.”

The Ravens have options besides Hill and Edwards, but Hunt may be more of an upgrade based on how his versatile skill-set would suit a more expansive offense called by coordinator Todd Monken.

Old Rival Offers Versatility Ravens’ Offense Needs

Hunt topped the league’s rushing charts as a rookie for the Chiefs back in 2017, and while he’s never replicated that form on the ground, the veteran has maintained value in other areas. Specifically, Hunt has remained a flexible and competent receiver, tallying 211 catches for 1,806 yards during his career.

The veteran can showcase his chops as a pass-catcher from multiple spots, like being splitting out at wide receiver. That’s where Hunt was during this practice session for the Browns from 2022, highlighted by clevelanddotcom.

Monken could use those skills after regularly making running backs weapons in the passing game during his stint at Georgia. Kenny McIntosh made 43 receptions during Monken’s final season calling plays for the Bulldogs in 2022.

McIntosh also rushed for 10 touchdowns, red-zone efficiency Hunt could match in a Ravens uniform. Hunt’s scored 48 touchdowns since entering the pros and was often the Browns’ go-to option at the goal-line, despite the presence of All-Pro Nick Chubb.

Hunt showed his talent as a closer on this short-yardage plunge to score against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, highlighted by Pro Football Culture.

Kareem Hunt is over the goal line, touchdown Browns! #Browns pic.twitter.com/9eXptIzjSw — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 9, 2022

Bringing in Hunt could be a cost-effective move, according to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo: “Given the current climate regarding running back salaries, it’s safe to say that Hunt will not come close to receiving his market value.”

The Ravens are used to finding a bargain on the veteran running back market, with Flock Fantasy’s Mason Dodd naming Hunt and Leonard Fournette as potentially next in line.

For everyone running to grab Justice Hill : 2022 : Kenyan Drake

2021 : Devonta Freeman + Latavius Murray Signing old washed RBs is what the Ravens do best. Welcome Kareem Hunt or Leonard Fournette — Mason Dodd (@MasonDoddFFN) September 11, 2023

There are a lot of reasons for the Ravens to explore a deal for Hunt. Yet, it would also make sense for Harbaugh to stick with what he has at the position.

Ravens In a Strong Position

There’s a reason Harbaugh said he won’t dip into the market for running back help. It’s the same reason the Ravens promoted Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad.

Gordon joining Edwards and Hill means the Ravens remain amply stocked in the backfield even after Dobbins’ injury. The trio can cover all the bases for Monken, with Edwards a tough grinder between the tackles, Hill offering speed off the edge and a nose for the end zone, while Gordon is a useful receiver and also has a knack for finding pay-dirt.

This rushing contingent can do enough to support an offense more reliant on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s arm talent this season. Monken is expanding the passing game around the talents of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers.

While things were inconsistent against the Texans, there were glimpses of what the new-look air attack can achieve. Exciting snapshots like this connection between Jackson and OBJ.

LAMAR TO ODELL FIREEEE Tune in on CBS/@ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/I7f3OaIYdU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

If Beckham, Flowers and fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor keep making plays, the Ravens won’t be reliant on the run. They also won’t need to bring in a big-name back like Hunt.