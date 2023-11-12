Ravens’ Keaton Mitchell Reacts to Lack of Carries vs. Browns

Of all the things that went wrong for the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of their 33-31 defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, the absence of Keaton Mitchell was notable.

The rookie running back, who had just three carries all day, told reporters, “It is what it is. … Whenever I get my name called, I’ve got to make the most of my opportunities,” when asked about his lack of touches, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Keaton Mitchell on his low-activity second half: “It is what it is. … Whenever I get my name called, I’ve got to make the most of my opportunities.” pic.twitter.com/UzeMVrkg7D — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 12, 2023

Mitchell was diplomatic, but his reduced workload made little sense after he took one of those carries for his second pro touchdown. The undrafted free agent’s score further raised his stock after last week’s nine-carry, 138-yard breakout against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach John Harbaugh gave a dismissive response to questions about why the explosive rookie running back didn’t get any touches in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium this week.

Harbaugh told reporters Mitchell’s lack of touches was “just how the game went,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Asked about not getting the ball to Keaton Mitchell in the second half, Harbaugh said that’s just how the game went. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 12, 2023

It’s something of a hollow answer after the way the Browns struggled to deal with Mitchell before halftime. His touchdown helped the Ravens build a 24-9 lead they eventually relinquished during a frantic fourth quarter.

Mitchell had promised more was to come, after dismantling the Seahawks, but Harbaugh sounded a note of caution by revealing the Ravens would continue to rely on a rushing committee.

The head coach was as good as his word when Gus Edwards and Justice Hill dominated the running chores from the third quarter onwards. Although Edwards rushed for another touchdown, Mitchell’s game-breaking speed might have produced the big plays the Ravens needed to salt the game away when they owned a big lead.

Keaton Mitchell Impressed, Despite Limited Touches

Mitchell carried the ball just three times, but he managed to make one of those carries count. The former East Carolina standout broke free for this 37-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.

.@_KeatonMitchell picking up where he left off❗❗❗ Tune in on FOX pic.twitter.com/8QaaVoimv3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2023

This score showcased what’s made Mitchell a budding star from mere cameo performances. He’s got the speed to stretch the field and leave defenses chasing shadows.

That same speed helped Mitchell reach “20.92 mph,” according to Next Gen Stats.

On his 12th NFL touch, Keaton Mitchell (37-yard TD run) reached a top speed of 20.92 mph. Mitchell is now responsible for the two fastest speeds by @Ravens' ball carriers this season (20.99 mph on 40-yd TD run last week vs SEA).#CLEvsBAL | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/0rSDNngYs4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 12, 2023

As NGS noted, “Mitchell is now responsible for the two fastest speeds by @Ravens ‘ ball carriers this season (20.99 mph on 40-yd TD run last week vs SEA).”

His flair for the big play should’ve warranted more carries, but the Ravens clearly had other ideas.

John Harbaugh’s Explanation Doesn’t Convince

Harbaugh’s explanation for keeping Mitchell on the sidelines doesn’t fly. Not when the 21-year-old was also stretching the field in the passing game.

Mitchell got loose for this 32-yard catch and run later in the first quarter.

Usually, coaches stick with players who have a hot hand, but the Ravens strangely opted to stop feeding No. 34. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken may have had a safety-first approach in mind, after Mitchell dealt with a “tweaked” hamstring earlier in the week.

Proceeding with caution if a player is carrying an injury makes sense, but there was no indication Mitchell was slowed or hobbled during the game. Instead, Ravens fans are left demanding more answers from Harbaugh than he provided.

Zrebiec caught the sentiment when he quoted this post from ‘X’ user Kip Smithers: “Need reporters to do their jobs and ask this coaching staff why Keaton Mitchell only had 3 carry’s and wasn’t incorporated after those two big plays he had.”

Need reporters to do their jobs and ask this coaching staff why Keaton Mitchell only had 3 carry’s and wasn’t incorporated after those two big plays he had. — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) November 12, 2023

The same indignation was obvious in this post from “Ravens Vault” co-host Bobby Trosset:

Among many pressing #Ravens questions coming off this loss, there's one that towers over 'em all: If Keaton Mitchell "earned" more of a role after last week's outburst, how is he rewarded with just three carries? — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) November 12, 2023

Questions will abound all week after the Ravens let a game they had firmly within their grasp spiral out of control. More important than one game, though, is the issue of whether the Ravens are being overly cautious with an undrafted find who already looks like a legitimate game-changer at the pro level.