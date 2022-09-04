New Veteran Running Back can be an ‘X’ Factor in Ravens’ Offense

With their top two running backs coming off torn ACL’s in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the Baltimore Ravens pounced at the opportunity add an experienced player that brings a different element to their backfield that they haven’t had in awhile. The team announced the official signing of Kenyan Drake on August 30, 2022, after bringing him in for a visit a few days earlier on August 31, 2022.

At just 28 years old, the former Miami Dolphin, Arizona Cardinal, and Las Vegas Raider is a young veteran with a wealth of experience and dynamic skill set that will allow him to be on the field on almost every down and be deployed in a plethora of ways in the Ravens’ offense.

“He’s a back who has had a lot of exciting plays in this league,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a press conference on August 31, 2022. “He’s a big, strong, fast, kind of slasher-type back [with] experience in pass protection. [He] catches the ball well out of the back field.”

Edwards will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and Dobbins is expected to be on a bit of a snap count to start the season. That means Drake will likely see the field early and often in a rotation behind Dobbins along with fourth-year pro Justice Hill and fellow veteran Mike Davis. His multidimensional playmaking ability could make him a true ‘X’ factor in the Ravens’ offense.

Home Run Threat On Any Given Play

Drake possesses the vision, patience and quick feet to find a lane or crease and the explosiveness and burst to explode through the line of scrimmage into the second and third level of the defense. From there, he can use his break away speed to kick it into high gear, eliminate angles, and run away from any trailing defenders once he gets into the open field.

Whether he receives the ball on a handoff or reception, whenever it is in his hands or on it’s way to him, Drake can get behind and run past would-be tacklers. Harbaugh aptly described him as a “slasher-type” because he is capable of gashing opposing defenses for chunk plays and long gains or touchdown on any touch from anywhere on the field.

Third Down Specialist & Weapon

Harbaugh also praised Drake for his prowess as a pass catcher and pass protector which will make him a valuable asset on third down whether he is coming out of the backfield or staying behind to block. He averaged a career-high 9.7 yards per reception in 2021 and the Ravens witnessed his ability to pick up a blitz first hand in last year’s season opener when he was still with the Raiders.

Looks like ‘Sword’ from 11-personnel. #Raiders RB Kenyan Drake deserves a HUGE shout out for his pass pro tonight. This isn’t the only throw that wouldn’t have happend without him. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/AjzaNCYfr0 — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) September 14, 2021

Davis and Dobbins are viewed by many as the most obvious choice to fill the battering ram role that Edwards has been highly efficient at executing when healthy. However, Drake is an underrated short yardage and goal line back that has proven he has the power to move the pile and the athleticism to go over it if needed.

Kenyan Drake FLEW IN for this TD 😨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RDeCiOjtUM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 26, 2020

Kenyan Drake gets his 2nd TD 🔥 We got a tie game. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pfAccvglJw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 29, 2020

Drake is only one season removed from recording nearly 1100 total yards and scoring 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2020 according to Pro Football Reference. While that is too lofty of an expectation to project form him with Ravens in 2022, he’ll be playing an offense that features running backs more than any other and with the addition of first round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum who can get out in space as a lead blocker, expect Drake to be a dangerous threat on screen passes.