Ravens Offensive Lineman Works Pass Sets While in Hospital [WATCH]

In the NFL, an offensive lineman is only as good as his next pass set, which is why the offseason is such an important time to hone one’s craft as a player.

Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler embodies that commitment and more, and that was proven true with a new video which shows how far the lineman will go in order to better his craft.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Zeitler’s wife Sara was recently giving birth in the hospital, and while he was in the room. by her side, he was working on his pass protection. Zeitler’s wife filmed him from the hospital bed:

Meanwhile while I was in labor, @kzeit70 did pass sets in the hospital 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ktc1s8eYjD — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) July 10, 2021

The baby was born and everything worked out in the end, which is good news for the happy family.

Parker Lou joined the Zeitler crew on July 8th! Our sweet 10 lb bundle of joy was 22.5 inches long, and already so loved 💕 pic.twitter.com/CfvX8ZfYNu — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) July 10, 2021

Training camp as well as the regular season is coming, so it’s good to see Zeitler continuing to take his craft very seriously, even in the midst of important life events.

Zeitler Signing Lauded This Offseason

One of the big goals of the Ravens was to find a veteran offensive lineman to add to the mix for depth’s sake to help turn over a new leaf up front, and the team did that by signing veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. The move happened before free agency even opened thanks to the fact Zeitler was released early, and the team capitalized.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Now, the Ravens are being cheered for Zeitler’s contract. Pro Football Focus writer Brad Spielberger took a look at the best and worst NFL contracts for every AFC team in a June 15 roundup, and Zeitler’s was the pick (in a positive way) thanks to the quality and production he brings for a lower cost to the team.

He wrote:

Baltimore has become known for moves like the Zeitler signing. The Ravens smartly added a quality offensive lineman who did not count against them in the compensatory pick equation following his release by the New York Giants. Zeitler’s 72.4 grade over the 2019-20 seasons ranked 16th among all guards with at least 300 total snaps. While his above-average play didn’t justify being one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL for the Giants, it’s certainly worth $7.5 million per year over three years.

Indeed, getting Zeitler for $7.5 million for three years was an eye-opener of a move for the Ravens, and he can be a solid starting option up front in order to bridge the gap and keep Baltimore’s recent historical dominance going in the trenches. It’s true he could be one of the best values in the game heading into the 2021 regular season.

Zeitler Signing Named Top NFL Move

The Ravens have managed to bring back some of their key players on defense this offseason, but one of the biggest additions to the team’s offense comes in the form of Zeitler.

NFL.com’s Marc Sessler broke down the biggest offseason moves in the AFC North in an April post-free agency roster reset piece, and he also liked the move.

The Ravens desperately needed help up front and found it in the form of Zeitler. The veteran guard was cast off by the Giants, but remains a sturdy interior presence and plus pass protector with only one missed start since 2014. His 65.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season was a career low, but he should bounce back in Baltimore’s run-heavy, mauling ground attack.

If there was a problem with the Ravens last season outside of the team’s struggles generating a consistent passing attack, it was protection in front of quarterback Lamar Jackson. A veteran was needed, and someone like Zeitler can bring some stability to this group over the next few seasons.

The good news? He is already working on that stability every waking moment.

READ NEXT: Ravens Lineman Said to Have ‘Most to Prove’