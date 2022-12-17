Ravens Rookie a ‘Revelation’ in Niche Role

When the Baltimore Ravens used the 14th-overall pick to select Kyle Hamilton they expected instant impact. Fortunately, the rookie safety has delivered, already establishing himself as a “revelation” in a niche role on the Ravens’ multi-faceted defense.

Hamilton is a key member of a deep and versatile secondary that’s powering the recent upsurge for coordinator Mike Macdonald’s unit. The Ravens have allowed 14 points or less in four of their last five games.

First-Round Pick Has Made Key Position His Own

Playing in the slot has become Hamilton’s best way of contributing to what the Ravens do defensively. The former Notre Dame standout “has proven to be something of a revelation as a slot defender for the Ravens, giving up just 17 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, with a pass breakup to his name, from 106 snaps in slot coverage,” according to Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus.

It took Hamilton a while to get to grips with life in the pros, but numbers from NFL Rookie Watch prove the rookie has been trending upwards since Week 3’s 37-26 win over the New England Patriots:

Kyle Hamilton since week 3: • 160 coverage snaps

• 84 yards allowed

• 0 TD allowed

• PFF’s highest graded rookie safety The Ravens rookie safety has been LOCKDOWN 👀 pic.twitter.com/2mAJ6bu2he — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 7, 2022

As good as his numbers are, Hamilton’s flexibility is becoming more valuable than his statistics. The 21-year-old has been in on 40 tackles, notched a sack, broken up two passes and forced a fumble.

Those are solid numbers, but Hamilton’s true value is how he expands the playbook for Macdonald. The Ravens are able to mix personnel and show different looks because of the many ways they are using Hamilton.

Ravens Regularly Changing Look of Defense

Playing Hamilton in the slot means Macdonald can show offenses plenty of three-safety looks. Those packages have allowed veteran Chuck Clark to start every game and play 820 snaps, per Pro Football Reference, the most of any Ravens defensive back this season.

Drafting Hamilton, along with signing Marcus Williams in free agency, appeared to spell trouble for Clark. The 27-year-old even admitted he asked for a way out after the Ravens picked Hamilton, per Ryan Mink of the team’s official website.

Instead, Hamilton’s versatility has let Clark and rookie Geno Stone still see the field often. Clark has made the most of his unexpected reprieve, making 77 tackles, good for second highest on the team.

Another benefit of deploying Hamilton in the slot is how it’s positioned him to create pressure. He got his first NFL sack against AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, after blitzing inside while Stone rushed off the slot:

Well designed and timed overload blitz by Mike Macdonald. Browns RT Jack Conklin has to try to block two blitzers while their LG has nobody. @kyledhamilton_ with a sick swim move to get his first career sack at any level. pic.twitter.com/yGErsgmUWS — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 24, 2022

Macdonald has sent Hamilton on the blitz 14 times this season, with the safety also registering two quarterback knockdowns and three pressures. Those skills have been integral for the way the Ravens are attacking offenses.

Specifically, Macdonald’s pressure schemes have been built around sending members of the back seven after quarterbacks. As McGuinness noted, the Ravens have “39 sacks on the season, with 13 of those coming from either linebackers or defensive backs.”

Being able to send rushers from the secondary lets the Ravens offset the lack of elite talent up front in the trenches. The front seven is dominated by ageing players who have seen their best days, like 36-year-old defensive end Calais Campbell and edge-rusher Justin Houston, 33.

They are in the winters of their respective careers, but these veterans still have the savvy and professionalism to make big plays in the clutch. Their experience is the ideal complement for Hamilton’s youthful enthusiasm and natural playmaking ability.