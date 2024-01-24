Kyle Hamilton Discusses Ravens’ Plan for Stopping Travis Kelce

The Baltimore Ravens know stopping Travis Kelce won’t be easy, but Kyle Hamilton gives them a chance. Hamilton has discussed what the Ravens have planned for the Kansas City Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end in the AFC Championship Game.

Speaking ahead of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 21, Hamilton told reporters, “I’m part of the plan to hopefully take him (Kelce) away.”

Hamilton also hinted the Ravens will mix up coverages against Kelce: “In the back end, you know, it’s not going to be man to man the whole game. You got to have guys in the right spot, guys attached to him. That kind of stuff.”

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton on the matchup against Travis Kelce

Showing some combination of zone and man-coverage looks will be key to slowing down Kelce and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The duo has had the Ravens’ number in the past and have been on a tear in this season’s playoffs.

Mahomes and Kelce present the toughest challenge yet for Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The performance of his league-leading unit against last season’s Super Bowl champions will go a long way to determining Macdonald’s chances of landing a job as a head coach in the coming weeks.

Kyle Hamilton Is Ravens’ Key Weapon Against Travis Kelce

Covering Kelce demands a defense winning in the slot. It’s the spot from where No. 87 does most of his damage.

Fortunately, Hamilton is a matchup equalizer for the Ravens in the slot. The second-year pro has given up just “0.45 yards per slot coverage snap allowed this season (1st),” per Pro Football Focus.

Travis Kelce: 49.4% of passing snaps from the slot this season Kyle Hamilton: 0.45 yards per slot coverage snap allowed this season (1st)

Macdonald could rely on Hamilton to body Kelce in the underneath passing lanes. Hamilton’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame means he’s physical enough to play press against Kelce all over the field.

Letting Hamilton jam Kelce is the logical starting point for the Ravens’ approach to stopping the prolific pass-catcher. Yet, it will be just as important to show Kelce and Mahomes different looks. Or else the Ravens risked being burned like the Chiefs’ previous playoff opponents.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Dominating the Postseason

Mahomes and Kelce connected seven times for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild-Card Round. Five more catches followed against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Playoffs.

Those 12 grabs leave Kelce needing “7 catches to surpass Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions ever,” according to Pro Football Reference.

Travis Kelce needs 7 catches to surpass Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions ever.

The Ravens won’t want to be the fall guys for Kelce’s latest career landmark. Especially since he’s already broken one record this postseason.

Two touchdown catches against the Bills lifted Mahomes and Kelce above Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff scoring connections in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have connected on 16 postseason touchdowns, the most of any QB-receiver duo.

The numbers show the Ravens exactly where they should focus their defensive gameplan. Firmly on Mahomes and Kelce.

It’s the perfect audition for Macdonald’s head-coaching credentials.

Mike Macdonald Can Boost Head Coach Credentials

Macdonald’s a wanted man, with the Washington Commanders among the teams thought to be interested in offering him a promotion. The interest is understandable since Macdonald has crafted a rugged and sophisticated defense that allowed the fewest points in the league.

Baltimore’s defense continued its hot streak against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. The Ravens held C.J. Stroud and Co. to just three points, but the Chiefs are a different proposition.

Mahomes is an established game-winner who is 3-1 against the Ravens, per StatMuse. The same source details how Kelce has snagged 33 receptions for 435 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Ravens.

Kelce’s last game against Baltimore yielded eight catches, 109 yards and a score in 2021. That was before the Ravens selected Hamilton 14th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Hamilton effect is the key to the Ravens finally getting one over on Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs when it matters most.