‘Blockbuster’ Draft Trade Can Let Ravens Swap Lamar Jackson for Top-10 Quarterback

Keeping Lamar Jackson will cost the Baltimore Ravens a fortune, but it could be worth it to let the dynamic, dual-threat quarterback continue running their offense. That might change if the Ravens were tempted by a trade involving five picks and the chance to select a top-10 quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft as Jackson’s replacement.

It’s a scenario outlined by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, involving the Ravens trading Jackson to the Atlanta Falcons, before taking C.J. Stroud eighth overall. Trapasso described how “the Ravens get this selection, 2024 first-round and second-round picks from Atlanta along with 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks.”

That would be a tidy haul, even if it meant letting Jackson ply his trade elsewhere. Taking Stroud with the Falcons’ first-round selection this year would let new Ravens’ offensive coordinator Todd Monken develop a pro-ready starter from the ground up.

Draft Prospect a Good Fit for New-Look Ravens’ Offense

The Ravens hired former Georgia OC Monken to replace Roman, but the switch doesn’t mean Baltimore’s offense will be completely different. Instead, the Ravens hope they have found the right play-caller to preserve what they already do well on this side of the ball.

Overall, that means “the ability to marry a strong running game with a quality downfield passing attack,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Stroud would answer the need for more of a “downfield” threat in the Ravens’ air game.

As PFF College noted, Stroud made 20-plus-yard touchdown passes a speciality at Ohio State:

C.J. Stroud: 30 TDs on 20+ yard throws over the past two seasons Second most among all QBs🎯 pic.twitter.com/8L2RbQOTVi — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 8, 2023

Stroud also played some of his best football in the biggest games. Like when he threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort against eventual national champion Georgia back in January.

No. 7’s final scoring toss against the Bulldogs came on a rollout pass thrown off of play-action:

C.J. Stroud drops in his 4th TD pass of the night 🎯 pic.twitter.com/p6w83xC348 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

Moving pockets and fakes were key parts of the Ravens’ pass attack last season, when Jackson threw for 814 yards off play action and 587 on RPO’s, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens may still value mobility at quarterback even if they replace Jackson, but they will certainly expand their passing concepts under Monken. Stroud would help, since his “high usage areas include the middle distance hash throws and down the sideline around 10-15 yards. Digs, Corners, hole shots, and back shoulder fades are where he gets most of his work done,” per Matt Edwards of StatsBomb.

Those types of throws would be a boost for the Ravens after none of Jackson, Tyler Huntley, nor Anthony Brown averaged more than 8.3 intended air yards per pass attempt. Their struggles pushing the ball vertically were why the Ravens produced just 33 completions of 20-plus yards, the second fewest, ahead of only the New York Giants, in the NFL.

It’s Monken’s job to change that, with or without Jackson.

Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Gathering Momentum

What once seemed outlandish, namely the Ravens dealing Jackson, no longer appears as fanciful. A “windfall of draft picks” might “tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Like Trapasso, others have mapped out scenarios involving Jackson getting hit with the franchise tag before being traded. One such scenario involves the 26-year-old going to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Tua Tagovailoa, per an executive speaking with Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Another trade scenario, this one put forward by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, has the Ravens collecting three first-round picks and one in the fourth, along with Desmond Ridder, for Jackson and a sixth-rounder.

There’s a growing sentiment Jackson will be dealt, and it makes sense on two levels. First, there’s the prohibitive cost of a new, long-term deal.

Jackson’s seeking a fully guaranteed contract, possibly on the level of the $230 million the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson last offseason. Numbers like those will be a burden when the Ravens are $26,821,873 under the salary cap.

Paying Jackson a premium is a significant risk when Jackson has missed time in crucial moments through injury the last two seasons. An ankle problem cost him the final five games in 2021, before a sprained PCL ruled Jackson out of the Ravens’ last seven games this season.

There’s enough incentive to trade Jackson, provided the Ravens receive the right offer.