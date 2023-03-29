Lamar Jackson Claps Back at Critics in Latest Viral Tweet

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been using social to aid in his ongoing contract negotiations with the team and publically defend himself against and in response to his harshest critics.

That trend continued on Tuesday night, March 28, 2023, when the former unanimous league MVP clapped back at the detractors that question his competitive drive and unwillingness to play through or risk injury without the financial security of a long-term deal.

I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame 🤔 When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

“I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos,” Jackson wrote. “How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at any time within that time frame?”

He balked at the notion that he hasn’t been willing to do whatever he could do within his power to deliver on his draft date promise to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore.

As he stated, if Jackson really prioritized getting paid over his love for the game, he would’ve never stepped foot on the field at any point during the regular season or training camp as many media pundits, former players, and ex-Ravens in particular have encouraged him to do the past few years.

Instead, he did not hold out or hold in as has been the trend in recent years and decided to suit up with his teammates and be there for his team until his body wouldn’t allow it after suffering an injury while being sacked in a Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson ‘Gets Real’ About Not Playing Through Injury

During and after watching Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gut it out and play through a high ankle sprain, many critics called Jackson’s toughness and willingness to put it all on the line for a chance at a championship because he didn’t attempt to play through his partially torn PCL.

While a high ankle sprain is one of the most debilitating in-season injuries an athlete at any level of competition can suffer, depending on the sport, position, and style they play, it can be managed without a drastic dropoff in play or effectiveness.

In a post on the same thread as his initial post, Jackson expressed that he’d rather wait until his knee was fully healed than selfishly try to play compromised and put the team at a competitive disadvantage.

Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play

horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

“Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me,” he wrote in the post.

The Ravens have a capable backup in Tyler Huntley who actually had an impressive performance in their playoff loss to their rival Cinincinatti Bengals outside of one ill-advised play that proved pivotal in the end. Nevertheless, his selfless decision not to put his own competitiveness before the best interest of the team further supports his claims that he is a ‘team-first’ kind of player.

During the locker clean-out session following their early playoff exit, several prominent players on the team including All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanely and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey came to Jackson’s defense sharing that he had been limping around the team facility for weeks including leading up to the postseason.

Marlon Humphrey on Lamar Jackson: “He’s been limping around the facility. That’s the crazy thing that people don’t see. We knew he wasn’t going to be able to be out there with us. Hopefully we sign him to a big-term deal & he’s a Raven with me forever.”pic.twitter.com/y6vpJ2q95l — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 16, 2023

Jackson Opens Up About Not Traveling For Playoff Game

In a response to a fan who asked why he didn’t travel with the team and be on the sidelines for their third matchup against the Bengals, the 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler shared that it was for the best in an attempt to expedite the healing process of his knee.

After I traveled to the Pittsburgh game my PCL got inflated so a few of us discussed it and I got the ok to stay so I could try in recover faster. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

“After I traveled to the Pittsburgh game my PCL got inflated so a few of us discussed it and I got the ok to stay so I could try (and) recover faster,” Jackson wrote.

In hindsight, that makes sense given that unnecessary travel and especially via flight can cause further inflammation of already compromised tendons and ligaments. He probably also wanted to avoid being somewhat of a distraction as countless eyes and cameras would’ve been focused on and following him had he been in attendance on the sidelines or in a suite watching from the stadium.