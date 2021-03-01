Frustrating Report Emerges About Ravens Contract Talks With Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson might soon start worm on new contract talks, but those discussions haven’t started to happen as of yet.

This offseason, it’s been said the Ravens want to get a long-term extension done with Jackson, who is the best player on their team by a wide margin. Whether or not the Ravens will get this done remains anybody’s guess, but as of now, talks aren’t exactly underway.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Ravens and Jackson haven’t begun talking numbers as of yet, so reports that the sides aren’t close on a deal may not be completely accurate at this point in time.

Florio wrote:

“A report from over the weekend indicated that the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are “far apart” in their negotiations on a second contract for the 2019 MVP. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the two sides aren’t “far apart,” because negotiations haven’t even started. The report specifically says that the “sides” are far apart. At this point, it’s not even known what Jackson’s “side” is. He has never had an agent, and it’s not known yet whether he or someone else will be taking the lead in the discussions with the team.”

Obviously, this would be much better news than the sides being far apart in talks given how important it is for the Ravens to keep Jackson on a new contract for the future. The fact that the sides haven’t talked might be a bit concerning, but the Ravens don’t have to rush given they have plenty of other goals this offseason.

It’s probably safe to say the team has a few more things to worry about before working on a Jackson deal, but nevertheless, it’s a concern given the timeline Eric DeCosta put out a few weeks ago.

Ravens’ Eric DeCosta Wants to Keep Lamar Jackson

Despite the facts that talks have not started yet, it doesn’t seem as if the Ravens would do anything other than bring Jackson back, and that looks to be the route that is going to play out this offseason. Speaking to reporters in his season-ending breakdown, general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the potential for a deal and said that it is something he is focusing on for the coming days and weeks.

"Lamar certainly deserves a contract… Our intention and my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years."

DeCosta said:

“I will be talking to Lamar probably within the next 10 days or so, he’s down in Florida, but we’ve got a great relationship. He’s got a great relationship with this organization. He’s a very easy person to talk to and certainly deserves a contract. He has played phenomenal football both of the last couple years and our intention and my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years.”

A deal coming this offseason would certainly be significant for the Ravens, because the team needs to find a way to keep the quarterback in the fold. Jackson has become a revelation at the position, and while he has had some troubles with health and consistency this season, he’s certainly a quarterback worth a team hitching their wagon to.

Lamar Jackson’s Next Contract With Ravens Could Be Huge

On the heels of Patrick Mahomes re-setting the market at quarterback this past offseason, folks have begun to take a fresh look at what Jackson could be expected to get paid. The number is astronomical for the quarterback, a projected $42.5 million according to a Spotrac.com projection.

The "value" plan in Baltimore may not be around much longer… Lamar Jackson's updated calculated valuation soars to $42.5M on the heels of the Mahomes contract.

Mahomes, of course, secured the bag with his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. That deal broke down to be worth $45 million per season. Would Jackson take less money on his deal? A lot will depend on where his career goes before his contract comes up. Should he win a Super Bowl and another MVP, it’s possible Jackson could actually top the Mahomes contract, and many expect him to do just that.

Theoretically, he should be right in the ballpark, however. This deal, while not as much as Mahomes, is certainly close in terms of overall money. It will be interesting to see whether or not Jackson can match or exceed this contract when he gets a deal in the coming months.

Whenever the deal happens, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

