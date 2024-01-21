Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Caps off 4-Touchdown Night With Tunnel Celebration

The Baltimore Ravens are moving onto the AFC Championship game after a convincing 34-10 blowout win over the Houston Texans. Quarterback Lamar Jackson answered all the questions from pundits with a four all-purpose touchdown night.

Jackson capped off his night and the win by punching in his second rushing touchdown of the night making the score 30-10. Jackson celebrated by running straight down the tunnel of M&T Bank Stadium at full speed before turning to celebrate with teammates.

The Ravens posted on X (formerly Twitter) a clip of him running down the tunnel with the caption, “He ran in the tunnel [laughing emoji].”

He ran in the tunnel

Jackson carried the Ravens’ offense tonight contributing 252 total yards (152 through the air and 100 on the ground). He was responsible for all four of the Ravens’ touchdowns with two on the ground and two through the air.

It was Jackson’s 3rd career 100-yard rushing game in playoffs. Editorial director for the Ravens Ryan Mink posted, “Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL HISTORY (regular season or postseason) to have in one game: 2 passing touchdowns 2 rushing touchdowns 100 rushing yards 100 passer rating.”

Following the game, wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. interrupted Jackson’s on-field interview to put a “Top 10” chain around his QB and yelled, “MY MVP.”

Lamar Jackson Came Out Firing to Start 2nd Half

Going into the half Ravens’ fans may have been feeling a bit nervous as the offense looked to be running in the mud after they scored their first touchdown.

Jackson in his post-game press conference said, “We [offense] weren’t doing our job.” Jackson explained what was said during halftime by saying, “It’d be inappropriate if I said right here.”

"It'd be inappropriate if I said right here."

The Ravens looked to be losing momentum towards the end of the half. However, offensive coordinator Todd Monken changed that as soon as the second half started.

All of a sudden, the Ravens took their first two drives the length of the field cashing in for touchdowns. As a result, the Ravens took a stranglehold of the game and never looked back.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke after the game about the adjustments calling them, “Collaborative effort for sure, Todd [Monken] deserves a lot of credit.” Harbaugh also said Jackson was a major part in the changes made for the second half.

Sarah Ellison, host of “The Vault: Daily Ravens Podcast,” posted, “We asked for adjustments from Todd Monken and offense out of the half, and they’ve delivered. First drive: 6 plays, 55 yds, TD Second drive: 12 plays, 88 yds, TD.”

Isaiah Likely Moss'd em for the TD

The second touchdown of the half was capped off with a TE Isaiah Likely touchdown where he reached over the defender and snatched the ball.

Lamar Jackson Looking Forward to 1st AFC Championship Game

This will be the first AFC Championship hosted in Baltimore’s franchise history. Further, it will be Jackson’s first AFC Championship game in his career.

He was asked if the Super Bowl trophy is within his reach and responded, “I’m looking forward to next week, I am not even thinking about the Super Bowl.” Jackson celebrated the victory with teammates; however, he knows this is just step one in the Ravens’ journey.

Lamar Jackson on the win: "It's just the first playoff we got past. We finally got to the AFC championship, so we still got more work to do."

Additionally, following the game he was asking about what he was looking forward to about his first appearance and he responded, “Playing in it.”

Lamar Jackson was asked what excites him the most about his first AFC Championship appearance. He replied, "Playing in it." The Baltimore Ravens are now just one win away from a trip to Vegas. Can the Ravens take down Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes to clinch a SB berth?

Coach Harbaugh understands the importance of Baltimore hosting their first AFC Championship stating, “It’s meaningful. Now we gotta get to work and go win it.”

The Ravens will now await the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.