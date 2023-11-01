Lamar Jackson Explains Why Odell Beckham Jr.’s Struggling for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are still waiting for Odell Beckham Jr. to find the end zone, but Lamar Jackson knows why the wide receiver is struggling. Beckham’s quarterback believes defensive backs are “just holding” the pass-catcher because they have no choice.

Jackson told reporters, “Oh absolutely. They’re just holding him. But I believe they got to – it’s OBJ. He’s going to catch the ball. So they have to do their best to keep him away from the ball. But he’s going to get on the scoreboard. I believe it’s happening fast,” per Sarah Ellison, co-host of “Ravens Vault.”

Lamar Jackson was if he and Odell Beckham Jr. are close to connecting on more passes: "Oh absolutely. They're just holding him. But I believe they got to – it's OBJ. He's going to catch the ball. So they have to do their best to keep him away from the ball. But he's going to get… — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 1, 2023

While Jackson is confident he and OBJ will connect more often, there’s no doubt it’s been tough sledding for the receiver who signed a one-year contract worth $15 million in the offseason. Beckham’s found himself outplayed by fellow free-agent arrival Nelson Agholor, as well as rookie Zay Flowers.

As a result, OBJ’s frustrations have become increasingly obvious in recent weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. Desperate to Find End Zone

Beckham extended his scoreless streak to six games after he failed to find pay-dirt against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Another barren day left the 30-year-old visibly furious on the sideline, based on a reaction highlighted by Ellison’s co-host Bobby Trosset.

A furious Odell Beckham Jr. following another DPI he drew. 3️⃣ wants a touchdown so badly. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/UrTmVF0y6l — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) October 29, 2023

OBJ venting his anger at not being able to open his personal account was understandable. Yet, two of the three pass interference penalties he drew led directly to touchdowns during the 31-24 victory over the Cards.

The first flag, a 19-yarder against cornerback Marco Wilson in the first quarter, prompted Jackson’s five-yard scoring pass to Mark Andrews two plays later. Beckham gained the Ravens 16 more yards when he drew a flag against Antonio Hamilton in the fourth quarter, one play before running back Gus Edwards plunged into the end zone.

Jackson was quick to point out “we appreciate the calls” when acknowledging Beckham’s frustration about not scoring himself, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Lamar Jackson on Odell Beckham Jr., who didn't have a catch but drew 3 penalties: "It would have been great if it would have been TDs instead of [pass interferences], but we appreciate the calls. We just have to keep getting after it because we need him to score. He deserves it.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 30, 2023

Beckham is helping others succeed, but the Ravens need No. 3 to start making his own splash plays sooner, rather than later.

Lamar Jackson and OBJ Still Building a Connection

Continuity is the key to any rapport between a quarterback and his go-to receiver. Jackson and OBJ have been denied precious familiarity by Beckham missing two games with a sprained ankle this season.

Durability has been a problem, but so has Beckham’s struggle to keep his aggression in check. The issue manifested itself when Beckham was fined “$21,844 for unnecessary roughness” for this play against the Detroit Lions, highlighted by The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $21,844 for unnecessary roughness on this play vs. Detroit — likely for leading with his helmet. pic.twitter.com/aa7eou6zss — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 29, 2023

Far from an isolated incident, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted how this was Beckham’s “third fine in 2 wks.” The veteran notably got into a scuffle with Tennessee Titans’ defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons when the two teams met at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.

Playing with a fiery brand of passion will endear Beckham to many teammates and fans. Yet, the anger he’s displaying so often also hints at a growing unhappiness with the lack of production.

It makes sense when Flowers leads the Ravens with 44 receptions, compared with Beckham’s 14. Agholor has also managed to find the end zone twice from just two more targets.

Beckham is a passenger, despite Jackson playing at an MVP level. Despite offensive coordinator Todd Monken working with Beckham for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

That was the last year OBJ recorded a 1,000-yard season. Monken maybe needs to dust off an old playbook to find a formula to get Beckham and Jackson on the same page.