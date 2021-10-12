Lamar Jackson Has 1-Word Response to Record-Setting Win vs. Colts

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had just one word after he set multiple personal, franchise and NFL records in a wild 31-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts: “Dang!”

The oft-criticized Jackson threw for a franchise record 442 yards, completing 37 of his 43 passes for a completion percentage of 86%, the highest figure in NFL history for quarterbacks who have at least 40 passing attempts or 400 passing yards. The fourth-year quarterback completed the Ravens’ 19-point comeback, the largest deficit of his career, with his third touchdown, a walk-off score in overtime to wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

Brown joined MVP chants for Jackson echoing throughout M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore after the game, adding “Never count us out. We always got a chance when we got number 8 at quarterback.”

In addition to his game-winner, Brown caught a 43-yard touchdown from Jackson in the third quarter that kicked off the Ravens’ comeback. Hollywood finished with a career-hight nine catches for 125 yards, frequently picking up yards after the catch with his shiftiness and acceleration.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was effusive in his praise of his quarterback, calling Jackson’s night “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.”

"It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen." Coach Harbaugh on @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/qCJZTSAV5d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

When asked how the Ravens were able to overcome a 19-point deficit, Harbaugh responded, “First of all, we have Lamar Jackson. Next of all, we have a bunch of guys just like Lamar Jackson, with heart, spirit, soul, persistence and all the other things,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Jackson’s Teammates Respond to MVP-Worthy Performance

The rest of Jackson’s teammates were equally impressed with the 2019 MVP’s performance.

“Lamar is the one who makes it go,” said veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who blocked a crucial Colts field goal in the fourth quarter.

"Lamar is the one that makes it go." pic.twitter.com/OfnaCJRRf3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

He added his amazement at Jackson’s youth, saying, “I think he’s just 24 years old? It’s crazy what he can do,” according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

When asked about Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews told media, “He’s throwing darts. He’s absolutely slinging it. He’s seeing the game really, really well.” Andrews was Jackson’s favorite target on Monday night, catching 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie Brandon Stephens, who started at safety in place of the injured DeShon Elliott, tweeted his approval of the Ravens’ superstar quarterback.

And by the way, LAMAR IS THAT MAN! — Brandon Stephens (@BSteve_1) October 12, 2021

Ravens Acknowledge Mistakes Amid Celebrations

Still, neither Harbaugh nor his players are fully satisfied after the victory.

In his locker room speech, Harbaugh told the team, “We gotta get better. And to me, that’s an opportunity. We have an opportunity to get a lot better.”

"We have an opportunity to get a lot better." pic.twitter.com/3BXFT6gMgY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

During his postgame press conference, Jackson struck a similar chord, telling reporters, “We don’t want to be in games like this…hoping for field goal misses, hoping for field goal blocks.”

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted out his reaction to the game after the Ravens’ defense gave up a season-high 523 total yards of offense to the Colts.

Was not pretty at all BUTTT Good team win!! Thanks for helping us out down the stretch #RavensFlock !! — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 12, 2021

The Alabama product also picked up fellow corner Tavon Young, who was flagged for post-whistle unnecessary roughness that set up a potential game-winning field goal for the Colts.

Love bro let’s keep stacking Wins! https://t.co/KmO63qu5IX — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 12, 2021

Center Bradley Bozeman, who has been spectacular in pass protection this season, had the last laugh responding to the Ravens’ struggles on Twitter.

But the Ravens won’t be able to celebrate this win for too long, as they have to prepare for next week’s pivotal AFC matchup against the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers.