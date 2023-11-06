Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Builds Upon his Impressive “Record”

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot to be happy about after the trouncing they gave to the Seattle Seahawks. Their Week 9 victory over the Seahawks came with a lot of smiles and relief.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson might be the happiest of them all after today. Earlier this week, in a practice media session, he was asked about his win-loss record against the NFC.

Jackson did not want to talk about the fact that he is 17-1 against NFC teams in his career. Jackson said, “We playing football, it’s not about NFC or AFC.”

Fortunately, for Ravens fans this question is not going to go away. With this win, Jackson improves to an impressive 18-1 against NFC teams, and according to fan page Ravens Nation LIVE “6-0” against NFC West teams specifically.

LAMAR OWNS THE NFC. He is now 18-1 against the NFC and 6-0 against the NFC West in his career. Unstoppable. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/z64Zf66DbS — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) November 5, 2023

Jackson was asked if he thinks his record against NFC teams is so good because “teams do not get to see him often” which he declined to comment on.

The immediate response to that question is with all the film available you would think teams could adequately prepare. However, it’s one thing to watch Jackson in film it’s another to carry that onto the field.

Jackson is a one-of-a-kind quarterback with a great arm that can make all the throws. If you do by chance stop that, then you have to deal with a 6-2 215-pound, 4.34 40-yard dash (unofficial Louisville time) runner that can break the game open with his legs.

Ravens Have Second Half Scare With Jackson

When you win a game 37-3 there is not much for fans or coaches to worry about. However, everyone was forced to hold their breath in the middle of the 3rd quarter. Jackson appeared to come up limping after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The Ravens had the game in hand at this point and ended up sending Tyler Huntley, and the rest of the backups, in for most of the fourth quarter.

Here’s the Bobby Wagner tackle that caused Lamar Jackson to come up limping. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/LPGJjW2tPD — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) November 5, 2023

There is some reason to worry as Jackson has missed 10 games over the last two seasons due to injury. Jackson going down would be a major loss to a team that after today definitely has Superbowl aspirations.

After the game Jackson told the media, “I feel great.” Coach John Harbaugh responded about the situation saying, “He’s okay- we all wish it wouldn’t have happened that way but he got…its not bad its just I never want to see anything like that but he seems like he’s okay.”

Harbaugh turned to Jackson and asked, “Are you okay Lamar?” Jackson responded, “I am okay,” everyone laughed and let out a collective sigh of relief.

Ravens Birthday Boy Odell Beckham Jr. Gets on The Board

There was another positive development out of today’s game. There is a revitalized hope that Odell Beckham Jr. is getting back on track.

Beckham was the birthday boy, so of course that means he had his best game as a Raven with five catches for 56 yards. More importantly, he caught his first touchdown of the season, although it came from Huntley not Jackson.

Look how happy Justin Tucker and Lamar Jackson were when Odell Beckham scored. I love this team 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7wH5hIWzcp — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) November 5, 2023

Beckham has struggled so far this season for the Ravens. It seemed to reach a boiling point with his Week 8 performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

The touchdown seemed to be a huge weight off the shoulders of Beckham. In a post-game interview he said, “For the TD to come on a birthday, I couldn’t ask for a better present.”

He also wrote on X, formerly twitter, “God got a sense of humor illl tell ya tht…”

First TD as a Raven for @obj on his birthday ❗ Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/H9bmJQCQMn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

It wasn’t just Beckham who was excited, but his teammates seemed to be equally excited for him. Jackson was asked about his celebration saying, “You know it’s his birthday today, so I was definitely fired up – I was just pumped up he got his touchdown.”

This team could use an energized Beckham for the stretch run. Hopefully, this is the game that gets him going.