3 Baltimore Ravens Named to NFLPA All-Pro Team

The accolades have already started rolling in for the Baltimore Ravens.

The team has already had seven players voted into this year’s Pro Bowl.

Now three of those players have received a higher honor.

On January 10, it was revealed that Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, and Roquan Smith had all been named to the NFL Players Association Players’ All-Pro team.

Those three nominations were the third-most in the league behind only the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys led the league with five players on the All-Pro team and the 49ers had four.

It should come as no surprise that the Ravens are being heavily represented when it comes to awards like this. The team finished the regular season with the NFL’s best record.

The Ravens’ 3 All-Pros

The first name to appear on the NFLPA’s All-Pro list is the most obvious choice the players could have made. They selected Jackson at quarterback.

Jackson is currently having one of the best years of his NFL career and is an overwhelming favorite to win his second MVP award.

During the 2023 season, Jackson set career highs in passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt.

The next Raven on the list was Smith. The inside linebacker has wasted no time proving that the team made the right decision when they gave up a second-round pick and a fifth rounder to acquire him at last season’s trade deadline.

Smith was named an All-Pro at the end of last season and has continued to have that level of impact in his first full season with the team.

During the regular season, Smith made 158 total tackles and also added an interception, a forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks.

Hamilton earning an All-Pro nod in just his second NFL season bodes well for the continued success of the Ravens defense.

The Ravens grabbed the former Notre Dame standout with the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and that decision is already paying off for them in a big way.

The second-year safety has been versatile for the Ravens during the 2023 season.

His stats for the season include 81 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 4 interceptions. He has also been dominant in slot coverage this season.

According to PFF, Hamilton has allowed the least yards per slot coverage snap in the NFL during the 2023 season.

Kyle Hamilton Reacts To All-Pro Nod

The news of the All-Pro nominations came on the same day that the local media in Baltimore was giving its awards to Ravens players. The accompanying press conference gave Hamilton the chance to speak about his spot on the All=Pro team.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed of since I can remember even knowing what an All-Pro is,” Hamilton said at the January 10 press conference. “It’s a dream until it happens. It’s cool to be voted on by peers, which is, in my opinion, the most important opinion. To be voted by guys who I’ve looked up to, and still look up to today, it’s an honor.”

https://x.com/Ravens/status/1745169204070723732?s=20

It was a big day for Hamilton as this wasn’t the only accolade of the day for the standout safety. He was also won the Media Good Guy award, which was awarded to him by the local media.

With award season just getting started, we should expect to hear about plenty more accolades for Ravens players in the near future.