Lamar Jackson Laser-Focused on Winning Super Bowl for Ravens

So far in his young career, the Baltimore Ravens have seen Lamar Jackson do a little bit of everything, but the one thing they haven’t seen him do is raise the Lombardi Trophy.

That is everyone’s goal in the NFL, but it’s clear that it hits entirely differently for Jackson. So much so that Jackson is speaking out about his burning desire to win a Super Bowl in the middle of June during the team’s OTA and minicamp sessions.

When asked by the media if Jackson was worried about contract talks, he turned the conversation in an entirely different direction. None of that noise matters when compared to the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl for Baltimore.

"I'm not focused that right now. I'm focused on getting a Super Bowl." @Lj_era8 on his contract pic.twitter.com/XMCQCoQ0KO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 16, 2021

He said:

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I’m not really focused on that right now. I’m focused on getting that Super Bowl, getting better. Focused on repping with my teammates right now. Whatever was put out there, is what it is. Like I said before, I’m focused on winning right now. Trying to bring that Super Bowl here.”

In the age of money first for plenty of athletes, Jackson is ignoring the temptation and outlining what he wants to see his team achieve first. It makes it very easy to appreciate Jackson not only for his talent, but for his overall mindset as well.

Jackson Wants to Stay With Ravens

Though no firm answer was given on a timetable for a potential deal, Jackson himself doesn’t seem to have a wandering eye whatsoever. Would the quarterback want to stay with the team long-term or would he be looking to move on? Loyalty can be a foreign concept in today’s NFL, but it’s clear that Jackson is not a person who is looking to fly the coop to a new team and greener pastures simply because of money and money alone.

Speaking with the media after OTA sessions, Jackson was asked where things stood with contract talks. As he said, things are still ongoing, but he wants to stay with the team well into the future and be a member of the Ravens forever.

He said:

“I spoke to (Eric) DeCosta a month or two ago, but you know, I would love to be here forever. I love Baltimore, I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. Hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whatever.”

That’s quite a statement to make, and it only serves to prove just how much Jackson wants to stay with the team for the future and remain in the mix. In the end, the Ravens are likely to reward his loyalty.

Credit Jackson for Knowing What Must Get Done

Jackson is obviously wise beyond his years, and his reaction in this clip shows exactly why that is. For the last few seasons, Jackson has shown a keen understanding of what is most important to him and his team. He’s reset the record book, claimed an MVP award and also has transformed himself into one of the most exciting players in the game of football. None of that matters in Jackson’s mind if he cannot win a Super Bowl and achieve team success, which is admirable.

The contract is a discussion that will take place and has been taking place fluidly, but for Jackson, nothing is standing in the way of achieving immediate success.

