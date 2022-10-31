Lamar Jackson, Ravens Need Trade for 1st-Round WR ‘in the Worst Way’

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ offense looked more like themselves when they slapped down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Looking like themselves meant the Ravens keeping the ball on the ground and letting Jackson be selective with his passing attempts during a 27-22 win.

It’s a tried and tested formula for winning, but the Ravens can’t rely on it to keep pace with AFC frontrunners the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. That’s the view of one NFL writer, who believes the Ravens needs to give franchise quarterback Jackson a more “impactful” receiver on the outside.

Fortunately, one such wideout could be available for the modest cost of a pair of mid-round draft picks.

Ravens Can Get Jackson a New Weapon

Jerry Jeudy has struggled for consistency with the Denver Broncos, but the 15th-overall pick in 2020 is just what the Ravens need, per Mike Jones of The Athletic. Jones is convinced “there’s no way the Ravens will keep pace with the Chiefs and the Bills if they don’t get Lamar Jackson some more consistent and impactful weapons. Jeudy, who has averaged 17 yards or better per catch in two of his three NFL seasons, definitely helps fill this need.”

Jeudy makes sense as a trade target for the WR-needy Ravens, not least because of his speed. He’s averaging 15 yards per reception, with a lot of those yards gained after the catch, according to DNVR Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens:

A receiver with numbers like those can turn short passes into long gains, something Jackson would welcome. Yet, the Ravens’ headline signal-caller also needs to prove he can stretch the field more often through the air. Jeudy would help, thanks to seven catches of 20-plus yards, including a season-long 67-yard grab.

Even when he’s not amassing yards in chunks, Jeudy can be used on gadget plays, the way he was for this touchdown to help the Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in Week 8:

The Ravens already use Devin Duvernay in a similar way, but putting Jeudy alongside him would expand how creative offensive coordinator Greg Roman can get in the passing game. This trade would “also be a nice negotiating tactic for general manager Eric DeCosta to show Jackson they’ll make moves to improve the offensive talent around him,” according to Jones’ colleague Jeff Howe.

Keeping Jackson sweet in a contract year is an obvious concern for the Ravens. Adding a young receiver with as much upside with Jeudy would be a step in the right direction, although Jones noted how the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants are also in the mix for the former Alabama standout.

Ravens Should Beat Competition to This Trade

Fending off the competition for Jeudy is in the Ravens’ clear interests. Specifically, acquiring the 23-year-old would continue DeCosta’s policy of trying to build around youth at the wide receiver position.

It hasn’t worked out as planned so far, with 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman blighted by injuries, while third-year pro James Proche has struggled to get on the field. Those problems prompted the addition of DeSean Jackson, but the 35-year-old proven deep threat is hardly a long-term solution.

Jeudy has the raw physical tools to merit a bigger role than he’s used to with the Broncos. Jackson still needs a wideout who is capable of becoming his go-to target on the outside, the way All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is over the middle.

This trade, involving just “two middle-round picks” would be a win-win for the player and both teams involved.