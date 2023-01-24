Ravens Claim Lamar Jackson’s Cousin Off Waivers From Cowboys

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, on Monday, January 23, 2022, the Baltimore Ravens added some additional depth to their defensive backfield in the second week of their offseason by claiming fourth-year cornerback, Trayvon Mullen, off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

He was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 40 overall out of Clemson where he appeared in 32 games and the Tigers win national titles in 2016 and 2018. He’s had an up-and-down career in the pros with the Ravens being his fourth team.

On August 30, 2022, he was traded from the Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 2023 late-round pick. On December 13, he was waived after appearances in 8 games and then was claimed the following day by the Cowboys where he appeared in one game before being waived for the second time on January 21, 2023.

Mullen has appeared in 46 games in his first four years in the league in which he has made 31 career starts and recorded 150 total tackles including 2 for a loss, 4 interceptions, 29 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 2 quarterback hits according to Pro Football Reference.

His best season to date came in his second year where he appeared and started in all 16 games and recorded career-highs in total tackles (64), solo tackles (56), 2 interceptions, and pass deflections with 14 which tied for fifth-most in the league.

Family Ties to the Face of the Franchise

The more notable nugget stemming from this news in addition to the team acquiring a young talented defensive back with starting experience is that this particular player just so happens to be the cousin of their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who they are currently in negotiations with on a long-term deal.

This is interesting because the Ravens need to add cornerback depth, for one. And two, Mullen is the cousin of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. https://t.co/jHSVvDh2x7 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 23, 2023

The two relatives from south Florida faced each other twice at the collegiate level with Mullen’s Tigers besting Jackson’s Louisville Cardinals in 2016 and 2017. They only played each other once in the pros which came in the 2021 season opener when the Raiders beat the Ravens 33-27 in an overtime thriller.

There’s no telling if this move was more of a dart throw to try to land some talented depth at a position that needs to be reinforced this offseason or a good show of faith as they continue to try to work out a new deal with their best player.

Ravens Defense Receives High Praise After Bengals Blowout Bills

One of the most highly anticipated matchups in the divisional round of the 2022 postseason was the rematch of the regular season Monday Night Football bout between the AFC North and East champions. However, it didn’t live up to the hype as Cincinnati’s offense picked up where it left off in Week 17 and Buffalo’s defense still had no answers in a 27-10 drubbing.

Unlike their dramatic 24-17 Wildcard win over the Ravens the week prior, all of the Bengals’ points came as a result of a highly efficient offensive unit that moved the ball at will over a vaunted Bills’ defense. Buffalo’s defensive front seven was expected to be able to take advantage of the deficiencies on Cincinatti’s banged-up offensive line that was missing three starters.

Instead, the patchwork unit was able to move the ball at will and with little resistance to the tune of a well-balanced and productive outing that resulted in 412 yards of total offense that included 240 through the air and a staggering 172 on the ground.

Even though they were eliminated last week, the lopsided result from this past Sunday caused many in the media to praise the Ravens in hindsight for their impressive defensive performances under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald against the red-hot Bengals this season.

The bengals walking up and down the field on Buffalo just puts into perspective how good Mike MacDonald was last week. The ravens have a star. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 22, 2023

Last night made it clear how bad the Vikings defense was; this game sheds light on how well the Ravens were playing. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 22, 2023

The Bills line up and run their defense. Last week, the Ravens disguised everything and tried to mess with Burrow's timing, pre-snap reads, etc. It's the most effective way to disrupt the Bengals offense… The Bills need to start showing some creativity here. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 22, 2023

The two rivals faced each other twice in the regular season in the playoffs with the last two coming in back-to-back weeks. In all three meetings, the Ravens held Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow to under 220 yards and just one touchdown passing, limited two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to under 100 receiving yards after he touched them over 120 twice as a rookie, bottled up Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, and kept their offense to under 300 total yards, allowing fewer each time.