Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Has Strong Feelings About Stadium Atmosphere vs. Rams

It was not necessarily the prettiest of games, but the Baltimore Ravens got the job done in Week 14 with a 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke after game about the atmosphere saying, “I’m still sweating, you see it? That was a wild game…. The emotions right now are electric, it’s not a championship but it’s like a playoff atmosphere.”

"Every team gives us their best shot." @Lj_era8 on a playoff atmosphere pic.twitter.com/iVVrpLtKCN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2023

The back-and-forth affair between the two teams felt like a playoff game.

There were three lead changes in the final quarter, a field goal to tie the game with 11 seconds left and a walk-off punt return to win in overtime.

Jackson said, “Just us being the Baltimore Ravens, every team wants to beat us. They going to give us their best shot. That’s why I say it’s a playoff game.”

The Ravens trailed 28-23 after quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with former Raven WR Demarcus Robinson for a touchdown to give the Rams the lead.

Jackson responded by driving the Ravens 75 yards in 3 minutes to retake the lead. The touchdown came on a spectacular 3rd and 17 throw to rookie Zay Flowers.

Jackson danced around the pocket for a few seconds before unleashing an absolute dart downfield to the open Flowers.

TOUCHDOWN ZAY FLOWERS 💐🏈 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/66JX4oytyF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

The Ravens improved to 10-3 with the win and the “playoff atmosphere” Jackson spoke about will continue during Week 15 when they face the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lamar Jackson Improves His Record Against NFC Teams

Nobody will ask about it, since they know he is unlikely to discuss it, but Jackson improved to 19-1 against NFC teams with the win over the Rams.

Jackson played brilliantly today throwing for 316 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. He added 11 carries for 70 rushing yards as well.

Lamar Jackson is now 19-1 against NFC teams and is UNDEFEATED against them at home. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/epcube9hyE — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) December 10, 2023

The Ravens needed the offense to be the ones to pick up the defense today, as the usually staunch defense surrendered 31 points to the Rams.

The offense repaid the favor the defense had done for them two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers when the offense struggled to get any momentum going.

The Rams seemed to be able to move the ball at will against the Ravens’ top-rated defense. However, the defense did make some critical stops, including holding the Rams to a quick stop in overtime.

Look at this emotion from John Harbaugh Another tough and gritty win for the Ravens pic.twitter.com/pVYUXuXjmg — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 10, 2023

Fortunately, Jackson and the offense were up for the challenge. They answered almost every time the Rams scored, giving the defense the chance to compose themselves.

Lamar had completions to seven different receivers, spreading the ball evenly amongst the team. He threw three touchdowns to three separate receivers, including former Ram, Odell Beckham Jr.

Additionally, on a day when the weather conditions were sub-par and points were believed to be at a premium, Jackson and the offense stepped up to have one of their best games of the season.

“It’s a team game, team win,” Jackson said in his press conference.

Lamar Jackson Was ‘More Excited’ About Punt Return TD

The victory again showed Jackson’s ability to celebrate his teammates’ achievements might be one of his best qualities.

Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace sealed the game by taking an overtime punt 76 yards to the house.

TYLAN WALLACE ICES THE GAME ❗❗❗ pic.twitter.com/On4jjuacED — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2023

In his post-game conference, Jackson said, “I’m more excited than him. He just showed his tail, I’m very excited for him…. He just showed out!”

Following the walk-off punt return touchdown by Wallace, Jackson hunted his teammate down on the field to celebrate with him.

Jackson ran through scores of reporters and security to embrace and celebrate what could be Wallace’s best career moment (also possibly one of the best moments of the season).

This moment could be a catapulting victory for the Ravens as they look to secure the number one seed in the AFC.