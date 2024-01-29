Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Expresses ‘Anger’ Following Loss to Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens hopes of a Super Bowl ended on Sunday, January 28, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated them 17-10 in the AFC Championship game. The Ravens came up one game short where their offense was shut down and QB Lamar Jackson could not carry the team through all the mistakes.

Jackson spoke after the game to the media about the disappointing loss. His message could be boiled down to Jackson saying, “I’m not frustrated at all, I’m angry about losing.”

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec covered the post-game and posted, “Jackson: ‘We’re just angry. We know how hard we worked to get here.'”

Not how we wanted it to end. pic.twitter.com/7FxWGLXWUN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 28, 2024

The Ravens by many metrics, unfortunately for most it will be considered a failure. Jackson may be angry about coming up short, but he is still proud of his team.

He told media, “We made it all the way to this point. Our goal is short, we made it here but we just gotta finish next time, but I’m very proud of my team.”

When Jackson was asked about the future he told the media, “We’re going to build, this offseason, get better, grind and try to be in this position again, but on the other side.”

Baltimore Ravens’ Offense Made Too Many Mistakes

The story of the game may be a “what if” for the Ravens. It appeared every time that Baltimore gained some momentum, there was a critical mistake that swung the momentum back in favor of the Chiefs.

When the Chiefs took a 14-7 lead on RB Isiah Pacheco‘s run, the Ravens needed to answer to keep it close. However, instead left tackle Ronnie Stanley got beat on the edge allowing a sack fumble of Jackson recovered by the Chiefs in Baltimore territory.

THE CHIEFS FORCE A LAMAR JACKSON FUMBLE

pic.twitter.com/OFNQLSA7ZJ — PFF (@PFF) January 28, 2024

However, the key moments that put the Ravens in a deep hole came at the end of the third quarter. With about :50 seconds left in the game Jackson found rookie WR Zay Flowers for a 54-yard completion that would have placed them at the 10-yard line.

Instead, Flowers began taunting CB L’Jarius Sneed and was called for a critical 15-yard penalty. On the first play of the fourth quarter Jackson again found Flowers, but the rookie fumbled the ball at the one-yard line resulting in a touchback instead of cutting the lead to a field goal.

ZAY FLOWERS FUMBLE LEADS TO A TOUCHBACK 🤯😳 CHIEFS BALL. (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/QVfHHfCeQy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2024

Sarah Ellison, host of “The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast” posted, “John Harbaugh on offensive struggles: ‘We had a couple opportunities down there to score, and we didn’t get the touchdowns. It was really a defensive struggle if you step back and look at the whole game. They were able to score the points and we weren’t.'”

The final mistake came from Jackson as he tried to force a ball into triple coverage to TE Isaiah Likely resulting in an interception, when the team was already in field goal range.

Defense Started off Rough but Kept Baltimore Alive

The Ravens’ offense started off strong and struggled the rest of the game, on the other hand, the defense flipped the script.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and their offense started off strong and scored two touchdowns against the vaunted Ravens defense in the first two drives. The second Chiefs drive was a 9 minute, 75-yard touchdown drive.

The defense was put in a precarious position after a sudden change following the fumble as the game was a touchdown away from being out-of-hand early. They were able to force a 4th and 1 stop, and from that point on the defense dominated only allowing 3 points the remainder of the game.

In the second half the Chiefs had 5 offensive drives, they all resulted in punts.

The Ravens had two sacks on Mahomes, which were the first sacks of the playoffs on the QB. LB Roquan Smith, who had 16 total tackles in the game, spoke after and said, “Having a group of truly unselfish dudes… It’s hard to find that in football, let alone in life.”

The defense played their heart out like they did all season, but they will stew on the slow start for much of the off-season.