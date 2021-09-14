Lebron James Praises Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasted no time in reminding the NFL of his talent, maneuvering around several defenders before delivering a strike to Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Hollywood hits Las Vegas!" Tune in on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/fi0yHJxLif — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2021

Lebron James, who was a highly-recruited as a football player in high school, praised Jackson on Twitter immediately following the play.

Lamar!!! WOW. Pocket presence/footwork on that play ELITE — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021

Jackson is sure to appreciate the compliment from a fellow MVP, albeit in a different sport.

Pundits have consistently doubted Jackson’s ability as a passer since he entered the league in 2018, but he spent the 2021 offseason working on his footwork, effort that is already paying dividends.

He’s faced a lot of pressure behind the Ravens’ new-look offensive line, but has adeptly manipulated the pocket to find passing windows to open receivers.

Lamar Jackson scrambled 27.0 yards, escaping a collapsed pocket, before finding Marquise Brown in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. This was the 5th-most scramble yards on a TD pass over the last two seasons and career-high for Jackson.#BALvsLV | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/IgVTYO4RY5 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 14, 2021

Jackson and Hollywood Brown have picked up where they left off last season, connecting on four plays for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson Dazzles Early in First Quarter

With all the focus on Jackson’s arm, the 2019 MVP reminded fans how dangerous he is on the move with this first quarter scramble for a first down.

Several Raiders defenders could only grasp at air as Jackson blew by them for a first down.

Despite losing three running backs to season-ending injuries, the Ravens easily racked up 100 rushing yards for the 40th consecutive game, extending their NFL-record streak.

They’ll have to fight through another injury to their offense, as starting left guard Tyre Phillips had to be carted off the field in the second quarter.

Phillips went down holding his left knee, and the Ravens later announced he was doubtful to return.

Ty’Son Williams Showing Out in NFL Debut

2020 undrafted free agent Ty’Son Williams has answered the call after the decimation of the Ravens’ running backs in the preseason.

Williams impressed observers against the Carolina Panthers on August 21 before stepping into the RB1 role in the Ravens’ offense after injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Williams scored his first career NFL touchdown against the Raiders with a 35-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

On a 4th-and-1, Williams took the carry from Jackson to convert the first down and a whole lot more.

Williams burst through the line and left the Raiders’ defenders in the dust, only able to nip at Williams’ heels on his way to the end zone.

Williams gained 31 more yards than expected on the play, per Next Gen Stats, reaching paydirt despite a 0.2% touchdown probability.

The BYU product emerged as a factor in the passing game as well, reeling in several throws from Jackson, including a long catch-and-run that set up his touchdown on the same drive.

Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon, two of the Ravens’ recently-signed running backs, are still getting acclimated to the offense, but Cannon showed a flash of his speed on a run that got called back for holding.

After taking a lead into halftime, the Ravens will look to close out the game against the Raiders tonight to start their 2021 season off with a win.