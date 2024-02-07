Ex-Ravens RB Mulling a Comeback Attempt in 2024

There could be another former All-Pro running back on the market this offseason but only for one team potentially. Former Baltimore Ravens (although only for a short stint) RB Le’Veon Bell is planning on making a comeback for the 2024 season.

Bell broke the news on his personal Snapchat Friday, January 2.

The clip of Bell explaining the parameters of his NFL return and the one team he'd come back and play for. In past comments, Bell has said he'd only play for Mike Tomlin. https://t.co/BGh2h5x4uL pic.twitter.com/36cShxkjLU — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 4, 2024

In the series of snaps Bell said, “I won’t start training till March. I got to go out there and be like, I’m going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make the decision to come back to play in the NFL again mark my words down I will be better than I ever was, ever.”

Bell goes on further to say, “I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter covered the comeback with a story on Monday, February 5. Schefter offers some insight into who that team is, “He didn’t mention the only team he would play for, it’s clear he’s referring to the Pittsburgh Steelers based on his past comments.”

Bell will be turning 32 on February 18 so the chances of a successful comeback are on the low side.

Le’Veon Bell Had Dominant Stretch With Steelers

Bell was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 draft and had a dominant 5-year run with Pittsburgh.

During that stretch he was a 3-time Pro Bowler, named a First Team All-Pro RB twice and Second Team All-Pro once. He rushed for over 1,000 yards three times and would have hit it during the 2015 season as well if not for a season ending injury where he tore his MCL.

Bell was not only a threat on the ground but through the air as well, as he has reached the 75-catch mark three times in that period. In 2014, Bell had 2,215 rushing and receiving yards combined (23rd highest ever).

The running back scored 42 of his 51 career touchdowns in the short 5-year period. Schefter wrote, “[Bell] ranked fourth in [Steelers] franchise history with 5,336 rushing yards.”

Bell’s Exit Led to Messy End of Career

Bell’s fall from the top was as quick as his rise. It all started in 2018 when Bell and the Steelers had a contract dispute.

Schefter wrote, “Bell had a messy exit, sitting out the 2018 season after refusing to sign his franchise tag.” Bell did not return to the Steelers and instead signed a massive 4-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets for the 2019 season.

The 2019 season with the Jets was Bell’s worst of his career up until that point. The Jets released Bell during the following season as the marriage was falling apart.

He joined the Kansas City Chiefs after his release for the remainder of the 2020 season. Bell only had 328 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns during the season.

There was little traction or interest it appeared in Bell during the offseason of 2021, and he joined the Ravens practice squad prior to the season. Bell played five games with Baltimore and only rushed 31 times for 83 yards.

The veteran RB was cut and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he was trying to get one more shot at a Super Bowl ring.