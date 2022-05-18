Marcus Peters Makes Decision About Ravens Future

Marcus Peters knows where he wants to finish his NFL career and it’s good news for the Baltimore Ravens. Peters, who missed all of the 2021 season because of a torn ACL, is set to be a free agent next year, but he’s open to extending his stay at M&T Bank Stadium.

Peters made his intention clear during a recent and wide-ranging interview with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The veteran cornerback also discussed the timeframe for his return from injury, as well as his belief the 2022 Ravens can make a genuine push to win Super Bowl LVII.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Peters Not Planning on Going Anywhere

Zrebiec asked Peters if he would be open to extending a contract that runs out after this season. Peters’ response was emphatic: “I’m going to just say this. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. I feel comfortable being here. If some things get worked out, then they get worked out. But as of right now, I’m in the last year of my deal. I’m here to get my leg better and just play ball at the highest level I can play ball at. The rest of the s–t will take care of itself.”

Peters getting healthy and returning to his best will be more on the minds of those in the Ravens’ front office than agreeing a new contract. General manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh both know how detrimental Peters’ absence was to the defense in 2021.

Lacking a true shutdown cover man meant the Ravens fielded the worst pass defense in the league. Baltimore allowed 4,742 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air.

Peters, who was traded to the Ravens from the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, being unavailable wasn’t the only issue. His fellow corner, Marlon Humphrey, missed the final five games with a torn pectoral muscle. Their issues compounded the loss of safety DeShon Elliott, who missed 11 games with torn biceps.

An injury list this lengthy makes it no surprise the Ravens dedicated this offseason to revamping the secondary. Free safety Marcus Williams arrived in free agency, while multi-purpose defensive back Kyle Hamilton was the team’s first draft pick, 14th overall. Hamilton was joined in the rookie class by cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams.

DeCosta and Harbaugh have done their bit to avoid the problems that derailed last season, but Peters’ return will make the biggest difference. He’s an opportunistic corner able to lock down one side of the field and create big plays, like this interception against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, highlighted by Kevin Oestreicher of The Ravens Wire:

Here’s Marcus Peters using his exceptional football IQ to trick Deshaun Watson into making a bad throw, resulting in a highlight reel interception pic.twitter.com/94tGVgBGS4 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) March 19, 2022

Peters is cautiously optimistic he’ll be back to making this kind of impact, but only when he’s ready.

Peters Won’t Put Timeline on Recovery

Zrebiec tried to get Peters to narrow down how long his full recovery might take. Perhaps inevitably, the player was less inclined to talk in absolutes: “I ain’t even going to lie. Putting a timeframe is always going to be just people’s words and s–t like that. When Marcus is ready to be on the field playing ball, I’m going to be.”

Some caution is understandable given the nature of the injury and the fact Peters is 29 and entering his eighth year as a pro. Those factors may even make the Ravens think twice about offering Peters a new deal.

Armour-Davis and Williams will provide valuable depth at cornerback if they make the grade as rookies. They may even mature into starters at the position, something that would give the Ravens insurance in case Peters can’t get back to the levels he reached before the injury:

The Marcus Peters trade still blows my mind. In Peters’ 10 games as a Raven, he was targeted 61 times. He allowed just 34 catches for 360 yards, per @PFF. And he had 3 INTs (2 pick-6s). Just a great trade by Eric DeCosta. And then the Ravens signed him long-term. So good. pic.twitter.com/9qvkCK4Oxh — Garrett Downing (@gdowning14) May 21, 2020

If he can’t, the Ravens will surely have cause to pause over whether to extend a player who is set to count for $15.5 million against this year’s salary cap, according to Spotrac.com.

Of course, if Peters can get back to his best, he’s certainly a player worth keeping for the long haul. Peters at his peak is somebody who can help the Ravens win a third Lombardi Trophy.

That’s a target Peters believes the Ravens are already primed to hit, per Zrebiec: “We’re a Super Bowl-contending team. We just have to put it together, stay healthy and stay focused. I’m really excited. I’ll put us up against anybody, man. We play football.”

There’s no doubt the Ravens will be in the thick of the race in the AFC if Peters and key teammates like Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson stay healthy.