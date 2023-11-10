Ravens’ Mark Andrews Goes Viral in Unexpected Sideline Video

Athletes in the NFL must constantly train, eat right, recover, and put their bodies through hell in order to stay at the top of their game. For Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, he must take it a step further and check his glucose level every time he steps onto the field.

Andrews has Type 1 diabetes, which is a chronic condition where, “the pancreas makes little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone the body uses to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy.”

The Ravens released a video on X (formerly Twitter), which is now going viral, where Andrews explains on the sidelines what he is doing and all the steps he must go through to play.

Mark Andrews is inspiring kids with Type 1 diabetes everywhere 💜 pic.twitter.com/uJ7tPV2Qjx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2023

During the Ravens’ 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Andrews was on the sidelines checking his blood levels with coaches and teammates when he was asked, “What does that do brother?” Andrews explained, “It checks my blood sugar.”

He was then asked if, “You gotta do that every what?” Andrews’ answer shocked many but not those that have the condition, “Every time I come off the field…If my blood sugar is a little higher, I have to give insulin to bring it down. When it’s low, I take some sugar like Gatorade or some s*** like that.”

Mark Andrews Gives Back to Help Those With Diabetes

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, so it makes sense that the Ravens put the clip out this week. The CDC estimates that about 37.3 million Americans have some form of diabetes.

The clip and “revelation” that Andrews suffers from Type 1 Diabetes seemed to come as a shock to those in the NFL media and some fans alike. Andrews was diagnosed with the condition at age 9 and has learned to live and adapt with it.

Andrews does charity work around Baltimore with children who have diabetes. CBS Baltimore’s Alex Glaze covered one of these outreach events back in July 2023. Andrews was visiting John Hopkins “a camp for children who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.”

The Browns are the toughest tight end matchup this year, allowing only 155 yards and 2 TDs to the position. That's 100 fewer yards than the next best team. But Mark Andrews in Week 4 accounted for over half of those yards and both touchdowns. So he should be fine this week. pic.twitter.com/iHXc7uy3FQ — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) November 9, 2023

He said, “I know a lot of them look up to me, but you know, being around them I also look up to them.” Andrews’ goal is to show these children that they do not need to let this diagnosis hold them back.

Andrews does not want to hide the fact that he has diabetes, but rather shine a light onto it. He goes on to say, “For me, it’s just showing people that I’m not shy about my diabetes…I’m not scared to show people that I am Type 1 diabetic. I’m going to wear it on my sleeve and show people that it doesn’t matter what I have.”

It Has Not and Will Not Stop Andrews From Being a Top TE

Type 1 Diabetes is a deadly condition if not taken care of correctly, but for those who have it they can learn to live a “normal” lifestyle. One of Andrews’ goals is to prove that, but he has taken it a step further and become an All-Pro tight end in the NFL.

When talking about his condition Andrews has said, “I am going to persevere and be great.” Dr. Jesse Morse, who covers fantasy sports from a medical perspective, describes Andrews’ performance as, “Mark Andrews is performing at an ELITE level with one of his hands tied behind his back.”

According to Morse, “It affects his energy, focus, healing and so much more.”

Despite all this, Andrews is considered one of the best tight ends in the league. Since entering the league in 2018, Andrews has 377 receptions, 4,790 yards, and 40 touchdowns. These statistics are fourth, third, and second respectively in tight end ranks.

Some more stats about Mark Andrews. According to PFF, since he joined the league in 2018 the tight end is the only player to be in a Top 5 for offensive grades every year, for the Ravens: 2022 – 3rd (80.7)

2021 – 1st (91.5)

2020 – 5th (76.5)

2019 – 3rd (88.5)

2018 – 5th (73.5)… pic.twitter.com/nckgbhBsvw — Pedro H. Rhormes (@rhormes_) May 31, 2023

He has been a Pro Bowler three times, an All-Pro once, and is on pace to have another All-Pro type of season. Andrews is currently the third ranked tight end by Pro Football Focus, behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

While other tight ends only have to worry about missing a block or missing a catch, Andrews has to worry about missing a glucose check.