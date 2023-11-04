Mark Andrews Has Nothing but Praise for Lamar Jackson

The bond between a receiver and a quarterback might be one of the most interesting relationships in all of sports. The connection between Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and quarterback Lamar Jackson personifies this perfectly.

Andrews joined “The Lounge Podcast” to talk about the Ravens season and the year he has been having. What he said about his quarterback though was the most interesting.

The conversation stemmed from an insane touchdown throw from Jackson to Andrews during the Ravens Week 8 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The fact that Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown while his left tackle swept his front leg is absolutely bonkers. pic.twitter.com/Q9tg9Q4Gqm — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 31, 2023

The hosts asked Andrews if “he realized at the time how ridiculous the throw was?” Andrews joked “Nah I was like throw it earlier.” The Ravens were trailing 7-0 to the Cardinals at this point and the Ravens were in the redzone.

The pocket began to collapse as Jackson stepped back to throw, and from one leg, he threw an absolute dart to the middle of the endzone finding Andrews.

Andrews began to gush about the quarterback telling the hosts, “He’s just so special in everything he does. He’s the epitome of what we’re all trying to be and what a Raven is.”

Andrews last comment on Jackson might be the most important though stating, “He’s one of one. There’s no one like him.”

Andrews a Favorite of Jackson

Andrews and Jackson were both drafted by the Ravens in 2018 and came into the league together. Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback to begin the season but was replaced after struggling the first 10 games.

Andrews led all Ravens tight ends as a rookie in both receptions and yards. However, the passing offense did take time to get off the ground following Jackson’s taking over.

Only player with 2 games of 2 REC TDs this season: 🔥 Mark Andrews pic.twitter.com/XgfYCmi4Pq — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 27, 2023

The offense took off the following year with Jackson at the helm. In 2019, Jackson won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and Andrews had a pro bowl season. Andrews led the team in targets, yards, receptions, and most importantly touchdowns.

Both took a step back in terms of production in 2020, but Andrews was second in almost all receiving statistics. They rebounded in 2021, when Andrews was awarded first team All-Pro at the tight end position.

Andrews set career highs that year with 107 catches and 1361 receiving yards. He chipped in nine touchdowns as well. Most of this came with Jackson as he was injured in Week 13 and missed the rest of the regular season.

The Ravens added weapons during the 2023 offseason bringing in Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers to help bolster the passing game.

Mark Andrews this season: 32 REC

397 YDS

6 TD The only tight end with at least 5 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/WQbsARN1uT — StatMuse NFL (@statmusenfl) November 3, 2023

Yet, with all of these additions Andrews is still either number one or two for most receiving categories. Andrews leads the Ravens, and all NFL tight ends, with six touchdowns.

Jackson Having a Top Year

The addition of these weapons has seemed to raise Jackson’s game to the next level. Jackson is on pace for over 3600 passing yards, 800 rushing yards, 30 total touchdowns (rushing and passing), and a 70.5% completion.

Lamar Jackson has completed 70.5% of his throws this season. A career best. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/dyMmN2b3X8 — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) November 3, 2023

The Ravens behind Jackson, and the number two rushing attack, are 7th out of 32 in points scored this season and 11th out 32 in yards per game.

Jackson already has one MVP under his belt, and while his total touchdown numbers might not be as high, the rest of his counting stats are MVP caliber. Pro Football Focus has graded Jackson’s season at an 88.0, which is good enough for 5th out 36 quarterbacks.

During his 2019 MVP season PFF graded him at a 91.1, so he is just slightly behind with plenty of season still left. According to “VegasInsider” Jackson has the 4th best odds currently to win the MVP this season at +550.

The most important statistic for the Ravens, and fans, is the number of wins they have to end the season. Right now, they sit atop the AFC North with a 6-2 record and are hungry for more.