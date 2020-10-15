‘I Could Toss Him Out The Club:’ Ravens’ Mark Ingram Hypes Stiff Arm

The stiff arm heard around the NFL happened on Tuesday night when Derrick Henry threw Josh Norman into another dimension with a massive blow on the run.

While Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was impressed by the move, he wasn’t shy about his own abilities on the field to take the opposition for a ride if he needed to on the field. Speaking to the media, Ingram said that he wouldn’t be shy throwing the stiff arm around if he has the chance to, even as good as Henry’s was in the moment.

Speaking with the media, Ingram went into detail on the play and his analysis of it.

"I think my stiff arm is pretty strong too. If a DB came up to me little reckless, thinking it was sweet, I could toss him out the club too." @markingram21 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j7VhJcQmBT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 14, 2020

Ingram said:

“I’m not jealous, he’s a big dude, and obviously he has a great stiff arm but my stiff arm’s pretty strong too. So feel like if a DB came up to me a little reckless thinking that it was sweet, I could probably toss him out of the club too. But good job Derrick, keep running the rock, Roll Tide for life.”

For reasons like this, Ingram remains the best quote on the Ravens and a guy that fans love. He’s been a consummate pro, and it’s neat to see that not only can Ingram give the punishment but give credit where it’s due. There’s no doubting the fact that Henry’s stiff arm was pretty fun to watch, and the fact that Ingram can admit it only makes his trash talk on the matter cooler.

Hopefully soon, Ravens fans will get to see Ingram bust out a stiff arm of his own to rival Henry’s.

Mark Ingram 2020 Stats

So far this season, Ingram hasn’t made a huge statistical impact with just 148 yards and 2 scores to his credit, but he remains a vital cog for the team’s backfield. More than his running, Ingram’s leadership is solid as well which is great news for the team considering the importance of having him engaged and in the mix.

Mark Ingram Wants To Keep Playing

There’s no doubting that Ingram remains supremely talented. So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

A few months back, Ingram explained to the media that he still has the drive to keep his career going.

Ingram said:

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

If Ingram can help the Ravens win a title in 2020-21 season and perhaps throw a few dudes out of the club along the way, it will be a successful year.

