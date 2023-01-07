Battle Between Ravens 1st Rounders Among Key Matchups v Bengals

Even though the winner of the AFC North title was already decided ahead of the regular season finale between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, there will still be plenty at stake for both teams in the second and likely not final meeting of the division foes.

The Ravens came out on top 19-17 in the first battle of the season back in Week 5 but this time around, they won’t have Lamar Jackson under center after he was ruled out on Friday. However, the second meeting between these two bitter rivals will feature several pivotal matchups between players on both sides that will be looking for redemption, to prove themselves, or assert their will over a particular opponent again.

Ravens CBs v Bengals WRs

In the first matchup between these two teams, Baltimore’s secondary did an amazing job containing and limiting the impact of Cincinnati’s dynamic wide receiver core that now feels four deep with the emergence of Trenton Irwin as another reliable complimentary option in their passing game. While Tee Higgins was hobbled with an injury, the Ravens still managed to hold Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd to a combined 82 yards on 10 receptions.

All three of their top cornerbacks will be available for this matchup with Peters slated to be back, Marlon Humphrey having been voted to his third career Pro Bowl and second-year pro Brandon Stephens who filled in well for Peters and is coming off his best game of the season. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald admitted that the Bengals’ explosive offense and their team as a whole are “clicking on all cylinders right now” and that they’ve gotten “better and better” over the course of the year.

“In terms of how to stop the offense, there are not many answers, but it definitely has to be complementary [on the] front and back,” he said in a press conference on January 5. “You’re trying to deny the ball, and then when [Joe Burrow] does get the ball out so fast, you’ve got to eliminate those hidden yardages and be able to stop the run. I’m not sure about their trend over the course of the year, but they’re definitely playing well right now.”

Tyler Linderbaum v DJ Reader

In the first meeting between these two teams, the Ravens rushed for 155 yards but that was with one of the league’s most elite run defenders out of the Bengals’ lineup as Reader was dealing with a knee injury and missed the game. The seven-year veteran returned to action in Week 11 and Cincinnati’s defense has held opposing offenses to under 100 yards rushing in four of their last six games.

Linderbaum has played well against some of the league’s best interior defensive linemen and off-ball linebackers. The Ravens’ standout rookie center will face another tough test this week and possibly next week too so he will need to bring his ‘A’ game and take diligent notes.

Highest run blocking grades among OL this season: 7) Tyler Linderbaum – 84.5

…

11) Morgan Moses – 83.4 They are one of three pairs of teammates in the top-12 (Falcons, Vikings). pic.twitter.com/NsXvsp0jsC — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) December 29, 2022

Kyle Hamilton v Hayden Hurst

The Ravens’ top overall pick in 2022 will likely be lined up against and tasked with covering their top overall pick in 2018 who is now the starting and thriving for their division rivals. Hurst caught a touchdown in his first game against his former team and finished with a season-high six receptions for 53 receiving yards. Hamilton has been excellent in coverage for most of the season and has especially excelled in tight 1-on-1 against tight ends so it will be an intriguing individual matchup to watch.

Mark Andrews v Bengals defense

After watching the three-time Pro Bowl tight end have his most efficient game of the season and record his first 100-plus receiving-yard game since October against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 albeit, in a losing effort, a large chunk of Cincinnati’s focus will be limiting his impact. While Andrews making his presence felt can be inevitable at times, last week it gave rookie tight Isaiah Likely an opportunity to capitalize on more favorable matchups and he did by catching his third career touchdown.

Given the lackluster state of their wide receiver depth, the Ravens will need more consistency from him and the other gifted players they have at the position. Likely’s fellow rookie Charlie Kolar who took just two snaps on offense in his NFL debut last week and fourth-year pro Josh Oliver who is having a solid season as both a blocker and underrated pass catcher.

Joe Burrow v Ravens ILBs

Since the arrival of Pro Bowler Roquan Smith, he and third-year pro Patrick Queen have been the best inside linebacker in the league by far. Queen has made some big plays going up against his former LSU teammate in the pros including making an impressive interception in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Burrow has gotten the better of him as well at times at the NFL level, particularly in coverage but Queen has clearly turned a corner in that area of his game. Smith will be looking to bounce back from a rough game against the Steelers where he was still flying around but gave up the game-winning touchdown on an impressive broken play by rookie quarterback Kenn Pickett.