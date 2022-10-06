Marlon Humphrey Says Bengals Have Best WR Trio in the League

Baltimore Ravens’ veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey knows the immense challenge he and the rest of the secondary will be up against when the Cinncinatti Bengals come to town for a pivotal primetime AFC North matchup in Week 5.

Their division rivals loaded at the wide receiver position with 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, third-year pro Tee Higgins, and veteran Tyler Boyd. The two-time Pro Bowler believes that they are the cream of the crop in the NFL and their numbers support his claim.

“They obviously have the best trio of wide receivers in the league,” Humphrey said in a press conference on October 5, 2022.

Higgins leads the team with 315 receiving yards on 20 receptions, Chase isn’t far behind with 293 on 25 receptions, and both rank in the top 15 in the league in receiving yards. Boyd has a respectable 202 yards on a dozen catches but has had some of the biggest games of his career against the Ravens. Humphrey acknowledged the unique challenge and talents each of them presents to opposing defenses.

“They all bring a different dynamic to the game,” he said. “Boyd is a guy they want to get the ball to on third down a lot. Chase is their deep threat, speed, really strong YAC guy. Higgins is a mixture of both, all big-bodied guys. It’s a really tough matchup for everybody and you have to be on point.”

The deadly trio came to Baltimore in Week 7 last year and Chase absolutely had his way with the Ravens’ defensive backfield in one of Humphrey’s roughest games of his career. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft racked up 201 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches while Boyd and Higgins combined for 101 receiving yards on 11 receptions.

Humphrey suffered a torn pectoral injury in Week 13 and missed the second meeting between the two teams in Week 16 where all three receivers went off. Higgins led the way with 194 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 catches, Chase recorded 125 yards on seven catches, and Boyd caught three passes for 85 yards and a score. After getting swept by the Bengals last year, the Ravens are going to need to contain these three wideouts if they want to avoid a third straight home loss this season and the sixth in a row dating back to last season.

Marcus Peters Brings the Energy and is Getting Better

The Ravens have one of the premiere cornerback tandems with Humphrey and Peters his fellow multi-time Pro Bowler. However, despite the tremendous talent they have in the backend at both cornerback and safety, they rank last in the NFL in pass defense. They have allowed the most passing yards and have had the most passes attempted against them in the league through four games but Humphrey believes that Peters is the key to a turnaround. He praises his teammate for his intellect, insight, and improving health as he works his way back to full health coming off a torn ACL he suffered and cost him all of the 2021 season.