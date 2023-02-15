Ravens Signing Likely Cap Cut at WR ‘More Likely’ Than Trade

Signing their unanimous league MVP-winning quarterback, Lamar Jackson, to a long-term extension is and should be the top priority on the Baltimore Ravens‘ offseason to-do list.

Right after that needs to be upgrading the wide receiver position as it remains the most glaring deficiency on the roster as presently constructed. Fans and media pundits want to see general manager Eric DeCosta make a bold move to acquire an elite-level playmaker from another team.

However, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley believes that the “more likely scenario” would be picking up one of several established players whose teams could look to part ways with them this offseason either via trade or release as a salary cap casualty.

“It’s tempting to envision Lamar Jackson returning to the Baltimore Ravens offense and throwing deep downfield to DeAndre Hopkins or Keenan Allen,” Hensley wrote. “The more likely scenario is signing an expected cap cut like (Adam) Thielen, (Robert) Woods, or (Michael) Thomas.”

He also listed Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans, Russell Gage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Corey Davis of the New York Jets, and Kenny Golladay of the New York Giants as some other candidates that could be on the move in the coming months.

At his season-ending press conference, DeCosta all but blatantly shut down the idea of taking a big swing to acquire a big name like Hopkins, Allen, or Mike Evans of the Buccaneers who could be looking to rebuild and shed hefty salaries following the second and likely final retirement of Tom Brady earlier this month.

“Honestly, when you have a big-ticket item at quarterback, it makes it more challenging – not impossible,” DeCosta said on January 19, 2023. “We’ll have to get creative, and there are things we can do.”

The team would have to make some tough decisions and do quite a bit of restructuring to other the contracts of other notable players on the roster if they were to use either franchise tag on Jackson if a deal can not be done before free agency opens.

Since the Ravens are projected to have just $27.8 million in salary cap space in 2023 according to spotrac.com, Hensley believes that “the biggest obstacle to getting an established wide receiver for Jackson this offseason might be the quarterback himself”.

Another factor that puts a further dampener on the possibility of DeCosta swinging a big trade is the fact that the Ravens only have a total of five picks in this year’s NFL Draft with no second or seventh-round selection. For a team that covets picks and wants to draft and develop as much as possible, parting with the precious few they have left is unlikely.

Ravens Have a History of Success with Veteran Wideouts

Hensley pointed out the organization’s successful “track record” of signing season players at the wide receiver position that are close to or over the age of 30 years old and getting multiple years of meaningful contributions from them.

“From Derrick Mason to Anquan Boldin to Steve Smith,” he wrote.

Mason joined the team at age 31 in 2005 after spending his first eight years in the league with the Tennessee Titans. In the six years that he spent in Baltimore, recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in four of them.

Anquan Boldin joined the team at 30 years old and only spent three seasons with the team from 2010 to 2012. While he never reached the 1,000-yard threshold in receiving, he was a consistently clutch contributor and was integral in the team’s magical title run a decade ago in Superbowl 47.

Smith was the longest in the tooth of the aforementioned bunch when he joined the team as a salary cap casualty of the Carolina Panthers in 2014 at the age of 35. He spent the last three seasons with the Ravens with his first year in Baltimore being the most memorable as he recorded the eighth and final 1,000-plus yard receiving season of his career and was part of an exciting postseason run.

Hensley left out Mike Wallace who spent two seasons with the team from 2016 to 2017. He was 30 years old when he joined the team and like the others, had been a Pro Bowl player earlier in his career. Prior to Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in 2021, the Ravens had gone four years without a 1,000-yard receiver since Wallace did it in his first year with the team.

The Ravens’ most recent history of signing veteran wide receivers hasn’t been nearly as fruitful as they have been in years past. Michael Crabtree joined at age 31 in 2018 and was cut after just one year into a three-year deal after recording just 54 catches for 607 receiving yards on 100 targets. Sammy Watkins was just 28 when he signed with the team and had a strong start to the 2021 season before fading down the stretch.

The in-season signings of veterans Dez Bryant in 2020 and DeSean Jackson in 2022, both of which were far past their respective primes didn’t pan out the way either party had hoped.

Ideal Candidate Among 2023 Crop

Of all the established players at the Ravens’ biggest position of need that Hensley mentioned, Thomas, Thielin, Cooks, and Woods would make the most sense to pursue if they are released to clear cap space for their current teams.

Thomas has struggled with injuries the past three seasons, playing in just 10 games and recording just 609 receiving yards during that span. However, in the same way that Jackson isn’t that far removed from his MVP season, neither is the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro from his record-breaking 2019 season when he led the league in receptions (149), receiving yards (1,725), and receiving yards per game (107.8). His recent injury history should drive his value on the market low enough for the Ravens to possibly get the soon-to-be 30-year-old on a heavily incentive-laden short-term multi-year deal with a very low 2023 cap hit.

What a pass, what a catch Welcome back @CantGuardMike 💪 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/G3Er1aTCfl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 11, 2022

The Texans might want to hold on to Cooks or start from scratch as he has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild at this stage in his career at 29 years old and slated to turn 30 in September after his 10th season gets underway. He is just one year removed from recording back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2020 and 2021. Even though he’s never been voted to a Pro Bowl, Cooks has been the model of consistency throughout his career with six 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in his first nine years in the league.

Thielin hasn’t recorded a 1,000-plus-yard receiving season since 2018 but has still been a reliable and productive pass catcher and is just one year moved from back-to-back seasons recording double-digit receiving touchdowns. The 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowler is the oldest of the bunch and could potentially command the least on the open market.

Woods is younger than Thielin at 30 years old and set to turn 31 in early April and like Cooks, has been underrated throughout his career. His first year with the Titans after spending the previous five years as a key cog in the Los Angeles Rams offense wasn’t very productive in his first season back from a torn ACL with career lows in receiving yards (527) and yards per reception (9.9). If he were to hit the open market, he might end up being the most affordable of the entire bunch aside from Golladay.