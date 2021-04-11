Ravens Instructed to ‘Get to Know’ Stud SEC Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens are pushing toward the 2021 NFL Draft, and they will have some big needs when that time begins on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

While the debate continues to rage about what side needs more of a boost, it’s clear that both the offense and defense are going to see upgrades in coming weeks. When it comes to the offensive side of the ball, more help is still needed badly at wideout, which means the Ravens need to be doing their homework on plenty of the players coming down the pipe as rookies.

Recently, the crew of Good Morning Football was debating players in the draft that certain teams needed to know. When it came to the Ravens, the answer was LSU wideout Terrance Marshall Jr. Nate Burleson said that he believes Marshall would be the type of wideout that could fit seamlessly into the plans for Baltimore next season and beyond.

He said:

“They have the speed of Marquise Brown, they brought in Sammy Watkins so you have your speedster in Brown and your route runner in Watkins, now you bring in a guy that stands at 6-4 and he put up 700 yards 7 touchdowns in 7 games. So the numbers are there. He opted out in November and didn’t play the rest of the season. Even dating back to high school this dude has been talented. The talent has always been there so think of that type of skillset with that offense. It gives Lamar Jackson one more skill player to get the ball down field to.”

Burleson is right. The Ravens need playmaking and someone like Marshall could deliver given what he has done in college. The Ravens need to know all the draft’s wideouts, but perhaps this one the most in the end come the first-round.

Marshall Jr.’s Stats and Highlights

What Burleson said is true. Marshall is a player who has shown his talent not only in high school but in the rough SEC as well. While with the LSU Tigers, Marshall put up some solid statistics with 1,594 yards receiving as well as 23 scores. Those numbers weren’t as good as some of his contemporaries in this class, but still good enough to make him a player who should be a high draft pick this year.

Looking at the tape shows what kind of an explosive athlete and NFL stud Marshall could be.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 2020 Highlights
LSU WR Terrace Marshall Junior 6'4 200 lbs In 2019, the National Championship winning LSU Tigers had one of the most impressive seasons in college football history.

The Ravens need help wherever they can get it, so Marshall could make sense.

Wideout Remains Huge Need for Ravens

Losing out on a wide receiver became nothing new in this cycle for the Ravens until they were finally accepted by Sammy Watkins. Baltimore whiffed on the likes of Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton in free agency before they got Watkins in the mix. The door was apparently not firmly closed on a deal with Watkins, even though the Ravens did let him leave the building without a contract initially. Clearly, the Ravens have been big game hunting at wideout this year and given what is already on the roster, that could come into play once again when the draft comes up given the Ravens could need more playmakers in the weeks ahead.

Before the team signed Watkins, Hilton, Golladay and Smith-Schuster represented stunning whiffs for the team. If the Ravens decide on getting another wideout in the mix in the draft that shouldn’t matter, though. The team should have more than enough chances to get a difference maker into the mix that can help things out for the future.

