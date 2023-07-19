Ravens a ‘Strong Option’ for Defensive Lineman ‘Set to Visit’

Eric DeCosta isn’t done considering ways to boost the Baltimore Ravens’ talent along the front seven. The team will host free agent Dawuane Smoot “next week,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the Ravens “a strong option” for the former Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher.

#Jaguars FA DE Dawuane Smoot is set to visit the #Ravens early next week, as Baltimore eyes possible edge help, sources say. Smoot tore his Achilles late last season, but is doing well in his rehab and prepping to get back on the field. Baltimore is a strong option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2023

Smoot, who had his 2022 season cut short by injury, has already been mentioned as a possible fit for the Ravens thanks to his versatility. The 28-year-old can line up on the edge as a standup pass-rusher, put his hand down as a traditional defensive end or slide inside to D-tackle.

He’s often most effective inside, but the Ravens are likely to appreciate Smoot’s consistency as much as his flexibility. The player selected 68th overall in the 2017 NFL draft would give Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald a proven commodity to boost a pass-rush department long on potential, but short on impressive numbers.

Ravens Need Consistent Contributor

Smoot has been a consistently disruptively force in recent years, logging 22.5 sacks over the last four seasons. He was on pace for a banner campaign in 2022, but a torn Achilles suffered against the New York Jets in Week 16 dented those hopes.

Naturally, the setback has impacted Smoot’s status ahead of the new season, although his old team remains interested. The Jags “remain in play” to re-sign Smoot, according to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

There’s a stronger incentive for the Ravens to add Smoot to a front seven decimated by the departures of veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Houston. Campbell was a game-wrecker along the interior, the role a fully healthy Smoot could step into without too much trouble.

Smoot dominated from the inside against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, per Harvey.

#Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot had a great game on Sunday with 2 sacks, including one with 50 seconds remaining in the game: pic.twitter.com/LZ0b2G9KZP — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 8, 2022

Aside from his five sacks last season, Smoot also registered 19 pressures, seven hurries and six quarterback knockdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

Smoot’s an established force for creating pressure, not to mention somebody the Ravens’ young linemen and edge-rushers could learn from.

Ravens Need Experience in the Trenches

DeCosta brought back nose tackle Michael Pierce last offseason, but Campbell joining the Atlanta Falcons 12 months later has robbed the Ravens of a natural leader in the trenches. An experienced presence would benefit burgeoning talents like Justin Madubuike and second-year pro Travis Jones.

It’s a similar story on the edges, where 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo is hoping to play a full season after tearing his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day last year. Ojabo started just one game in the regular season, but he’s expected to partner Odafe Oweh on the outside.

Oweh has yet to live up to the billing as the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2020. He has just eight sacks to his credit through two seasons, so the pressure is on for Oweh to finally deliver.

His job will be easier with somebody like Smoot in front of him occupying blockers and preventing quarterbacks from stepping up in the pocket. That’s what Campbell did for Houston and others, and it’s the same dynamic Macdonald needs to recreate with different and greener personnel.

A successful visit with Smoot, followed by a quick deal, would ease any concerns about how a relatively inexperienced Ravens’ defensive front can fare this season.