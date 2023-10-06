Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Statement About Ravens Injury Comeback

There was one thing missing from the obvious improvement the Baltimore Ravens made on offense in Week 4. Namely, Odell Beckham Jr., the big-name wide receiver who is yet to make a dent as a go-to target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That could be about to change after OBJ declared “I expect to be out there. We’ll see what we have going on in the game plan,” when the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 5, per Clifton Brown of Ravens.com.

Beckham has been nursing a damaged ankle, but the 30-year-old is ready to put a tough recovery process behind him. He described being sidelined since Week 2 as “more preventative” than due to the seriousness of his injury.

The 10-year pro looked up to speed when he returned to practice on Wednesday, October 4, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Beckham told reporters “I feel good, just feel good to be back out there. It’s tough when you work so hard, and little things happen … but I’m just focused on the present and happy to be back out there.”

A fully healthy Beckham will have the chance to finally deliver a statement performance for the Ravens. His experience and skills haven’t been needed while rookie wideout Zay Flowers has thrived, but he’s still been missed.

So has Rashod Bateman, a gifted but brittle deep threat, who should also be ready to face the Steelers.

Ravens Need OBJ Breakout Game

The Ravens handed Beckham $15 million for this season hoping to get the pass-catcher who once dominated for the New York Giants and helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl. Things haven’t gone to plan so far, with Beckham making just five catches for 66 yards before being sidelined during Baltimore’s 27-24 win over AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fortunately, even within a brief sample size, Beckham was able to showcase one example of his enduring flair for making big plays. He got loose for a 29-yard catch against the Houston Texans in Week 1.

The play showed Beckham can still stretch the field on the perimeter. Further proof his vertical threat is offered by OBJ averaging 11.6 yards before catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

These kinds of big plays through the air are what Beckham was recruited to provide. His signing buttressed the arrival of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. Monken called plays for Beckham with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, the last time the receiver tallied a 1,000-yard season.

Monken is expected to expand the passing game, using players like Beckham to do it, while also designing more plays for gifted but under-performing receivers like Bateman. The latter has the core skills to thrive in Monken’s scheme, but he still can’t stay healthy.

Ravens Still Waiting on 1st-Rounder to Make the Grade

Bateman is also in line to return against the Steelers after being taken off the injury report on Friday, October 6, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Getting Bateman involved will give Jackson one more weapon as part of a suddenly fully loaded supporting cast. Flowers has amassed 24 catches for 244 yards, while tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Nelson Agholor have accounted for Jackson’s four touchdown passes.

One of the few things the Ravens currently lack is legitimate deep speed. It’s something Bateman could provide, based on his career average of 12.6 yards per reception, including 19 yards a catch last season. He’s made plays when he’s been available, but the player selected 27th overall in the 2021 NFL draft has appeared in just 21 games.

A healthy combination of Bateman and Beckham can give Jackson what he needs to push the ball vertically and add the final dimension to a revamped passing attack. Ideally, Ravens fans will want that last step to be taken against the rival Steelers.