Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Lack of Production for Ravens

His numbers aren’t what’s expected, but Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t sign with the Baltimore Ravens to pad his statistics. Instead, he joined the team to win another Super Bowl.

That’s the line Beckham’s taking when asked about his lack of production. The veteran wide receiver said, “I didn’t come here with the expectation that I’m going for 2,000 yards. We’re trying to win a Super Bowl,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Odell Beckham Jr.: "I didn't come here with the expectation that I'm going for 2,000 yards. We're trying to win a Super Bowl." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 2, 2023

OBJ’s small share of targets and lack of touchdowns are becoming regular talking points. Even Lamar Jackson has come to Beckham’s defense by pointing out the wideout is being held each week.

So far, Beckham’t not focused on how often he’s getting the ball, telling Zrebiec: “There’s only one football and there’s seven, eight guys that are looking to get it and we’re all hungry and we’re all happy for each other when the next man gets it.”

OBJ: "I can count on two hands how many people in this locker room need to get the ball. There’s a lot of guys. There’s only one football and there’s seven, eight guys that are looking to get it and we’re all hungry and we’re all happy for each other when the next man gets it." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 2, 2023

Treading a team-first line is to Beckham’s credit, but the Ravens didn’t pay the 30-year-old $15 million for this season just to be a supporting player. Not when Beckham’s spent most of his career being a go-to receiver who wants the ball.

He told Carita Parks of Double Take Sports he has “high expectations, high standards, but ultimately it’s a team game. As much of a bad wrap as receivers get, they’re actually the most selfless people on the field.”

With 8 games under his belt, Odell Beckham Jr. said he’s not where he wants to be yet. I asked him what that looks like for him: “I have high expectations for myself…receivers get a bad wrap for wanting the ball but we’re the most selfless people on the field.” #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/kZ8K7mj6AN — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) November 2, 2023

Getting OBJ back to where he wants to be remains the challenge facing offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Odell Beckham Jr’s Role Still a “Work in Progress” for Ravens

Finding Beckham’s ideal fit in a new-look offense was always going to be a process. Monken called it “a work in progress,” while citing the Ravens “constantly trying to work that chemistry,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

#Ravens OC Todd Monken said Odell Beckham Jr.-Lamar Jackson connection is “a work in progress.” pic.twitter.com/gbI9xM5laZ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 2, 2023

Chemistry is the key word. The Ravens need Jackson and OBJ to forge a rapport, something not help by the pass-catcher missing two games with an ankle injury.

Beckham’s been targeted just 26 times when he’s made it onto the field. More than the numbers, the Ravens are still searching for the right role for their high-priced receiver.

Ravens Lacking the Right Fit for OBJ

What’s notable is how the Ravens are trying to use Beckham in intermediate areas. He’s averaging 8.6 yards before catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

It’s a lot to ask of a player who has torn his left ACL twice in his career and missed all of the 2022 season. The better option might be to use Beckham on shorter targets and let him make some hay after the catch.

That’s been a role top rookie Zay Flowers has already made his own. The player selected 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL draft is averaging six yards before catch and has amassed 197 0f his 264 yards after the catch.

Flowers is delivering, while Monken is also having Jackson stretch the field more often. Baltimore’s QB1 is dominating on throws of 10-plus yards, per PFF BAL Ravens.

Lamar Jackson on 10+ yard throws this season: 44/75

881 yards

5 TDs/0 INT

97.3 PFF passing grade (1st in the NFL) The Ravens will look to push the ball downfield more 👀 pic.twitter.com/AgTOG2Wtaa — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) November 2, 2023

With Flowers working underneath and Jackson targeting Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman deep, Beckham is the odd man out. This many playmakers getting involved backs up Beckham’s point about so many options wanting the ball.

It’s a good problem for Jackson and Monken to have, but even the most diverse offenses eventually rely on a focal point. Beckham is the obvious candidate, but the Ravens have a lot of work to do to involve him more often.

If Monken can’t thread the needle, OBJ may not sound so patient if he’s still answering questions about his production later this season.