Ravens Urged to Add ‘High-Reward’ Super Bowl Winner

The outcome of Lamar Jackson’s contract talks won’t alter the Baltimore Ravens needing to add more talent at wide receiver. Fortunately, general manager Eric DeCosta can make “the perfect low-risk, high-reward signing” by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023 NFL free agency.

Beckham makes sense, according to Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire. He made the case for an article by Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire asking team writers to identify a free agent their clubs should sign this offseason: “Beckham likely wouldn’t break the bank on any deal that he signs, and could be the perfect low-risk, high-reward signing that the Ravens need to jumpstart their wide receiver room.”

He hasn’t played a down since helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season, but Beckham still has the pedigree and playmaking qualities of a go-to receiver. DeCosta can’t let the Ravens enter another campaign without one of those on the roster, regardless of who’s playing quarterback.

Ravens Have Room for 30-Year-Old Playmaker

DeCosta’s attempts to fix a problem position last season were misguided on two fronts. First, by trusting unproven wideouts like Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman and James Proche.

All three have talent, but injuries and inconsistency meant none delivered on their potential. Second, the Ravens unsuccessfully tried to recycle veteran retreads like DeSean Jackson and Sammy Watkins.

Beckham is an upgrade on both, provided he’s fully recovered after tearing his left ACL for the second time in his career a year ago. If so, the 30-year-old, three-time Pro-Bowler would bring attributes sorely lacking in the Ravens’ moribund passing attack.

Namely, nifty route running and sure hands, both of which Beckham showcased with this touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals:

The score began the Rams’ postseason run to winning a Lombardi Trophy. Beckham was no mere passenger during the championship chase.

Instead, he made 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores, including the first touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, per Pro Football Reference. In the process, he tied a scoring record, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

Odell Beckham Jr. now has 7 receiving touchdowns with the Rams, including playoffs. That ties Amari Cooper's 2018 stint with the Cowboys for the most Rec TD by a player on a team that he didn't start the season with. pic.twitter.com/0JLFQiJl4z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2022

The numbers show Beckham’s still a legitimate game-breaking threat who can get six from anywhere on the field. His clutch grab against the Cards showed off how the nine-year pro uses his frame to body defensive backs and win contested catches at the goal-line.

Those traits would help Beckham form a viable tandem with Ravens’ All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews that would be a nightmare for defenses in the red zone. Yet, it’s Beckham’s first touchdown for the Rams that should have the Ravens intrigued.

It was a 54-yard strike from Matthew Stafford against the Green Bay Packers, highlighted by QB List writer Ben Brown:

Odell Beckham Jr. scores his first touchdown with the Rams pic.twitter.com/777vxciPko — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 28, 2021

The play proved Beckham can still get behind deep coverage and stretch the field vertically. Those are things Ravens’ wideouts consistently struggled to do this season, with the offense mustering only 33 completions of 20-plus yards, the second-fewest in the league ahead of the New York Giants.

There’s room for Beckham on the Ravens’ roster because Watkins and Robinson are both unrestricted free agents. Beckham’s market value is projected by Spotrac.com to be $13.1 million annually for two years.

It’s a contract DeCosta can accommodate within $27,831,873 worth of space under the salary cap, although Jackson’s next move will likely impact every phase of the Ravens’ free-agency plans.

OBJ Arrival Would Help Lamar Jackson Negotiations

Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal on the scale of the $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns handed to Deshaun Watson last offseason could force the Ravens’ hand. DeCosta is likely to opt for the franchise tag and maybe even listen to trade offers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The report describes how using the non-exclusive tag “could potentially allow the Ravens to keep Jackson for the long haul by letting another team negotiate the long-term deal, which Baltimore then could match.”

This scenario makes it more likely the Ravens keep Jackson even without a new long-term deal. It would also mean DeCosta could use the cheaper tag and still have the chance to get two first-round draft picks if the Ravens don’t match any offer Jackson receives.

Jackson would surely be more encouraged to sign an offer put forward by the Ravens if the team acquired Beckham. Baltimore’s QB1 has been without a marquee target for too long.

Signing a proven commodity to fix a problem position would show Jackson the Ravens are serious about giving him the best chance to develop and succeed.