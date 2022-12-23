Ravens Underachiever Has Become a ‘Force’

The Baltimore Ravens usually don’t miss on first-round draft picks, but one of the team’s recent high-profile selections appeared destined to be a bust. Two mediocre seasons marked by struggles adapting to a key position had the critics and doubters growing in numbers, but things have since changed for the better.

Now, this underachiever is considered “a defensive force.” It’s an apt way to describe Patrick Queen, based on how he’s taken his game up a level or two in his third season.

Playing alongside trade acquisition Roquan Smith, Queen has matured into a true all-round playmaker. In the process, he’s given the Ravens an easier decision about picking up the inside linebacker’s status for next season and beyond.

Young ‘Force’ Deserves Full 5 Years

Decision time is looming regarding the remainder of the rookie deal Queen signed after being drafted 28th overall in 2020. The former LSU standout is now “playing so well that the Ravens have to consider picking up his fifth-year option this offseason,” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The decision wasn’t always so straightforward. Not when Queen tallied just five sacks, three pass breakups and a single interception during his first two seasons.

The 23-year-old is a half-sack shy of equalling his career total for quarterback knockdowns, while he’s already doubled his interception tally and defended five other passes this season.

As Hensley pointed out, the arrival of Smith, at the cost of two draft picks sent to the Chicago Bears, has freed Queen to make more plays: “Queen is not trying to do too much anymore and has been playing with more composure. Flying all over the field, he is one of five defensive players this season to record over 90 tackles along with multiple sacks and interceptions.”

What the presence of Smith has done is let Queen attack more often. He’s no longer hanging back, second guessing and waiting for the game to come to him.

Now, Queen is simply able to let his athleticism make the difference, like for this interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14:

The theft was a perfect example of how well Queen and Smith complement one another. Notice how the latter passed off Steelers’ tight end Pat Freiermuth to Queen.

Their instant chemistry is why retaining Smith is just as important as keeping Queen for the full term of his rookie deal.

Veteran’s Future a Key Decision For Ravens

Queen knows he can take risks to try and create negative plays, safe in the knowledge a savvy veteran like Smith will cover for any mistakes. The best example of this was when both linebackers combined to sack Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett:

BRINGING THE PRESSURE!!@Patrickqueen_ brings the heat and Roquan finishes the job for the SACK!! Tune in on CBS. pic.twitter.com/Ft2iXxzHXx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

Queen bet on himself and trusted his speed and aggression would complete the play, but when he failed to wrap Pickett up, Smith was on hand to bail him out.

Plays like this are why Smith can’t be just a rental for a few months. Instead, the 25-year-old needs the kind of contract that will pay him like other premier off-the-ball linebackers, including Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, who earns $19 million per year.

Smith “believes he should be the highest paid” off-the-ball ‘backer in the NFL, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic. Pompei also revealed “the Ravens are planning to try to sign him before the end of the season.”

That’s all good in theory, but giving Smith the money he wants won’t be easy. Not when the Ravens still also need to address the future of franchise QB Lamar Jackson.

Securing long-term contracts for bluechip players on both sides of the ball will be tough, despite Spotrac.com projecting the Ravens to have $44,045,063 worth of space under the salary cap.

Exercising Queen’s option is only one piece of the puzzle for Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta. He also needs to bring Smith back to help safeguard Queen’s development.