Patrick Queen Praises Ravens Rookie After Breakout Game vs. Steelers

His career with the Baltimore Ravens may be over after this season, but Patrick Queen doesn’t mind praising his potential replacement, rookie Trenton Simpson. Pro-Bowl inside linebacker Queen told reporters Simpson’s “dynamic, might be faster than me,” after the third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft shone during the 17-10 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Patrick Queen speaking glowingly of his (potential) future replacement in Trenton Simpson speaks volumes about his leadership. This is what a PRO BOWL linebacker looks and sounds like. Respect. via @Ravens pic.twitter.com/JOPzRqcCFJ — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 7, 2024

Queen doubled down on the praise by dubbing Simpson “a terrific player right now. We finally got to see that, everybody finally got to see that. His name is definitely going to be hot for the rest of his time.”

Although the Ravens lost on Saturday, January 6, Simpson’s breakout game was a bright spot at M&T Bank Stadium. He posted seven tackles, one sack, a run stuff and recovered a fumble, per ESPN.

It was the kind of performance that hints at Simpson’s potential to earn a bigger role next season. Ironically, any extended playing time would likely come at Queen’s expense.

The latter is a pending free agent, despite enjoying a banner campaign after the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option. That decision, along with using the 86th-overall pick to select Simpson, suggests the Ravens are prepared to move on from Queen, even though he’s made strides.

Trenton Simpson’s Breakout Game Gives Ravens Power

Simpson only earned greater involvement because the Ravens already have the top seed for the AFC playoffs secured. It meant the hosts rested key players like Queen’s fellow middle linebacker Roquan Smith.

Simpson took the latter’s spot and didn’t look out of place. Instead, he made impact plays like this sack in the third quarter.

First career sack for Trenton Simpson❗❗ Tune in on ABC/ESPN! pic.twitter.com/1sh9pCoOHq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024

The former Clemson standout was also active against the run. Simpson’s best play on the deck happened at the goal-line in the final period.

It was a swift tackle for loss on 3rd-and-goal that forced the Steelers to settle for three points.

HAVE A DAY TRENTON SIMPSON! Tune in on ABC/ESPN! pic.twitter.com/OMKzSiiZTZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2024

Both of these plays showcased Simpson’s explosive athleticism and aggressive, downhill instincts. Those are core traits for any playmaker at the linebacker level.

That’s what the Ravens wanted when they drafted Simpson, and this performance gives the franchise power when it comes time to negotiate Queen’s next deal.

Patrick Queen Faces Uphill Battle Getting Paid by Ravens

Simpson’s obvious potential will only make it tougher for Queen to earn a big payday from the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2020. The 24-year-old has played well enough to merit a bumper deal.

Queen’s made nine tackles for loss and broken up six passes, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also blitzed 62 times and generated 10 pressures, to go with 3.5 sacks.

The fourth-year pro has showed off his range by making plays in every phase of defense. Like when Queen denied running back Jeff Wilson in coverage against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, highlighted by NFL Network’s Kendell Hollowell.

#RavensFlock Patrick Queen is matched up Jeff Wilson out of the backfield. Runs stride for stride with him and breaks up the pass. More than deserving of his 1st Pro Bowl selection. pic.twitter.com/J1LidVeNzP — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 5, 2024

Queen has become a complete linebacker, a commodity sure to get paid by somebody during 2024 NFL free agency. He carried a cap hit worth $3.8 million this season, according to Spotrac.com, but the Ravens are projected to have just $11,556,020 worth of space under the salary cap.

It may not be enough to pay Queen what he’s worth, so the veteran might have unwittingly endorsed the ascension of his younger, cheaper replacement.