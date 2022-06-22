Police Reveal Suspected Cause of Death for 26-Year-Old Ravens Linebacker

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced on June 22.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Neither the team nor Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, offered any details surrounding Ferguson’s passing, but Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner reported that the death is a “suspected overdose based on items found at the scene,” per a source.

Fenton wrote that the police are “not ruling anything out” and are considering “the possibility that it could be an overdose,” per an official spokesperson.

“Additional information was not immediately available and the death investigation has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” continued Fenton.

Per multiple reports, police responded to reports of a “questionable death” at a home on Ilchester Avenue in northern Baltimore around 11:25 p.m. ET on the night of June 21 where they found an unresponsive Ferguson. The 26-year-old received treatment from medics but never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ferguson was a 2019 third-round pick by the Ravens after an extremely successful college career at Louisiana Tech University. Ferguson accumulated 45.0 sacks in 36 games during his four seasons with the Bulldogs, an all-time FBS record previously held by legendary Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs. Though he couldn’t replicated his college production in the NFL – just 4.5 sacks in his first three seasons – Ferguson was a solid run defender and special teams contributor in Baltimore.