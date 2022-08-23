Proposed Trade Has Ravens Landing Veteran Bills WR: ‘He Can Still Play’

Trade speculation continues to surround Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who is increasing being viewed as expendable, in light of the development of younger Bills wideouts. Gregg Rosenthal, Around the NFL Editor for NFL.com, is the latest to comment on Crowder’s situation, noting that “Bills rookie Khalil Shakir has looked so good that I wonder if the team is considering going even younger at the wide receiver position. If Shakir can fill the No. 4 role and be a backup to Isaiah McKenzie, the Bills might see if anyone would give up a draft pick for veteran Jamison Crowder.”

That’s exactly what Alex Kay of Bleacher Report had in mind when he proposed a deal between the Ravens and Bills.

Jamison Crowder For a Late-Round Pick?

“The Baltimore Ravens should be interested in acquiring a wideout with Crowder’s resume. The team has a critical lack of proven pass-catchers in its receiver’s room right now, an issue it can cheaply rectify by bringing in a savvy veteran for a late-round pick,” said Kay, having noted that Crowder’s 2022 ($1.12 million) salary is guaranteed, creating the incentive for Buffalo to move him out of what looks like a “crowded” wide receiver room.

Bills Beat Reporter: Crowder ‘Can Still Play at a High Level’

“The Bills know exactly what they have in Crowder — a consistent player who is almost always going to be where they need him. Even if he may lack some explosiveness and yards-after-the-catch potential, Crowder is proving he can still play at a high level,” notes Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills for The Athletic.

Indeed, Crowder has played at a consistently high level throughout his career, catching more than 50 passes in six of his seven years in the league. The 29-year-old entered the NFL in 2015 as a fourth-round pick of the Washington Commanders. He produced 221 receptions and 14 touchdowns during his four seasons in Washington, then 188 catches and another 14 TDs in three seasons with the New York Jets, according to Pro Football Reference.

He signed with the Bills on March 22, 2022 – a signing that was described as “a steal despite a lengthy injury history.” Saying he has a lengthy injury history is probably overstating the case, as he has missed 17 games in seven seasons and has never missed a stretch of more than seven games.

As for Kay’s assertion that “Baltimore’s passing game will be in rough shape if a (trade) isn’t made soon,” that also seems to overstate the case, considering what the Ravens have at tight end in first-team All-Pro Mark Andrews — and what the team appears to have in rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman is poised to take over the WR1 role, having produced 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. Yet Crowder — who has been linked to the Ravens in the past — offers the opportunity to potentially bolster the depth at receiver at modest cost, both in terms of dollars and draft capital.



