Ravens Projected to Select WR Being Compared to D.K. Metcalf

Wide receiver is the Baltimore Ravens‘ biggest position of need heading into the 2023 off-season. The team brass has already gone on record vowing to ‘build up’ and remodel the depth chart at the much-maligned glaring deficiency. In his first mock draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted that they would use the No. 22 overall pick to select TCU standout wide receiver, Quentin Johnston

He prefaced his writeup of the pick by proclaiming that if he were in the Ravens’ draft room, he would be “pushing to take Bijan Robinson”, the standout running back from Texas. Many analysts believe the former Longthe top prospect at the position in the entire class and who his colleague and former Ravens scout, Daniel Jeremiah, has as the fourth-best overall prospect on his Top 50 list that was revealed on January 21, 2023.

“Baltimore will likely be on a quest to find a legitimate pass-catching weapon, and Johnston has those traits,” Zierlein wrote.

The former Horned Frog was a big-play threat throughout his collegiate career with an average of 19 yards per catch in 30 career games according to Sports Reference. He decided to declare after his breakout junior season in which he recorded career-highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (1,069) as well as tied his career-high in touchdowns (6) in 14 games.

Johnston showed that he has all the makings of a dynamic receiver at the next level in 2022 as he helped propel TCU to a national title game appearance. Over 60 percent of his total receiving yards came in four so the consistent production wasn’t always there but at 6-foot-4 and around 200 pounds, he possesses the ideal size and speed combination to dominate on the perimeter in the pros.

Quentin Johnston 😈

-6’4, Premium Size/Speed Combo

-Red Zone BEAST due to his size

-Route Running needs WORK,doesn’t sell many routes or turn the hips of the DB.

-34% Contested Catch Rate(Low) but AVG 8.9 yds after the catch(2nd Best)

NFL Comp:Christian Waston/DK Metcalf⬆️ pic.twitter.com/GMHmAlGrQH — domer † (@FlockVerse) February 5, 2023

His profile coming into the league both positive and negative is very similar to that of Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wideout D.K. Metcalf who dominated at times but wasn’t consistently productive or healthy in college.

Talent evaluators have some of the same concerns about Johnston that they did about Metcalf in 2019 when it comes to the lack of diversity in his route tree and that he’s nothing more than a big-bodied speed merchant.

Those ‘red flags’ caused Metcalf to fall all the way to the bottom of the second round where the Seahawks stopped his freefall at No. 64 overall. Since entering the league, he has been nothing but productive and every bit as explosive as he was in college and then some. Metcalf has recorded 900 or more receiving yards and at least 6 touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Russell Wilson makes a perfect throw to DK Metcalf for the 54-yard TD! #Seahawks 📺: #NEvsSEA on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/D3Z0XewhrI pic.twitter.com/n52oK6Y7y7 — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2020

The evaluations and projections on Johnston are just as erratic as they were about Metcalf five years ago with some pundits having him come off the board as high as the top 15 in some mocks while others, like Jeremiah, don’t have him in the first round at all.

While his route-running prowess is an aspect of his game that is being overly nitpicked, it can be corrected with quality coaching. What can’t be taught or coached is his athletic traits and yards after the catch ability coupled with his physical frame which is too rare of a combination to undervalue.

If you are worried about Quentin Johnston's route running, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase are players who entered the NFL with similar concerns. His athleticism and YAC ability at his size are rare and he has quick feet with room to grow at the LOS. — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) February 3, 2023

The Ravens had a chance to draft Metcalf and his college teammate turned Pro Bowler, AJ Brown, that year but used their first-round pick to make Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown the first receiver off the board at No. 25 overall. Bypassing another playmaker at the same position with ideal size and athletic traits might not be the best course of action.

Reese’s Senior Bowl Standouts that Fit Ravens

The annual all-star game down in Mobile, Alabama featured several big plays on both sides of the ball as the National Team dispatched the American Team 27-10. prospects at positions of need for the Ravens this offseason had standout performances.

The team needs to add more depth and playmakers at wide receiver, running back, and cornerback. They could also be in the market for a new backup quarterback and a new starting left guard depending on what happens with some of their pending restricted and unrestricted free agents.

WR Michael Wilson

The former Stanford standout followed up a strong week of practice with an impressive showing in the game itself. He finished as the National Team’s leader in both receptions and receiving yards with 4 catches for 76 yards, the bulk of which came on a 44-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s first reception went for 24 yards and he also showed that he can create separation as well as track the ball well down the field.

Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for the TD! A @FresnoStateFB to @StanfordFball connection for the National Team! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZZPWydGGcx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

RB Evan Hull

The former Northwestern standout wasn’t exactly the bell cow back for the National Team but he was their best and most productive ball carrier in the game. He led the team in both carries and rushing yards with 10 rushes for a game-high 74 yards on the ground.

Hull ripped off 24 yards on his first carry and ran like a Raven throughout the game with the way he exploded into the second level, broke tackles and fought for extra yards on every touch, and ran hard between the tackles. He also showed off his prowess as a pass catcher out of the backfield by hauling in a pair of targets for 11 yards.

Northwestern’s Evan Hull takes it 24 yards on the first play of the Senior Bowl 👀pic.twitter.com/iIpwbeYBrA — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

OL Cody Mauch

The former North Dakota State standout made several of the key blocks that sprung Hull and other ball carriers for chunk gains. The career left tackle for the Bison showed during the week of practice as well as the game that he is willing and able to play all five positions if needed although he appears to be better suited on the interior at offensive guard.

WR Ronnie Bell

The former Michigan standout also had a strong week of practice but while he only recorded one reception in the game, it was an impressive 20-yard gain where he ran a great comeback route, shed a would-be tackler, and managed to get out of bounds to stop the clock during a two-minute drill late in the third quarter. Bell is coming off a breakout year where he led the Wolverines in receiving yards with 889 and also recorded 5 total touchdowns from scrimmage.

Ronnie Bell welcome to the show!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BHPqbvLa4H — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 4, 2023

QB Malik Cunningham

The former Louisville standout displayed the dynamic traits that helped break Lamar Jackson’s rushing touchdowns records and Teddy Bridgewater’s passing touchdowns record in college. With Tyler Huntley likely only to remain the Ravens’ primary backup quarterback for one more year assuming he gets tendered this offseason, Cunningham showed that he would be an ideal replacement if he lands in Baltimore either as a late day-three selection or an undrafted free agent.

In the first half alone he went 3-of-3 for 49 yards passing, ran four times for 21 yards and a touchdown, and led two scoring drives. He threw the ball with great touch and accuracy outside of one errant pass when he had pressure in his face that intercepted and returned for a score.

"Put your hands up!" 😂 Payne Durham couldn't quite get in the endzone after a 🎯 by Malik Cunningham 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/vvBFx4hl9T — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

OLB Isaiah Land

The former Florida A&M standout showed off his positional versatility to make plays both on the edge and off the ball. He lined up at inside linebacker and made a tackle for loss near the goal line in the first half and in the second half, he beat the left tackle around the edge with speed and bend for a sack. Land is a year removed from being a Buck Buchanan finalist after recording 19 sacks in 2021.

The slightly undersized edge rusher could be the next small school gem that was highly productive in college and go on to have a successful professional career. His ability to lineup in multiple spots and make plays coming downhill and around the edge make him a great fit for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme as an ideal backup at the SAM linebacker spot behind Tyus Bowser.

Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land showing why he was the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner 🔥 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/6f1yZTqb2S — The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) February 4, 2023

WR Jayden Reed

The former Michigan State University standout, like Bell from instate rival Michigan, only recorded a single reception and made it one to remember. The undersized playmaker showcased his speed by running a crossing route over the middle of the field from the slot and picking up 25 yards to move the chains and give the National Team some much-needed breathing room after being pinned deep by a perfectly downed punt.

East-West Shrine Standouts that Fit Ravens

The 2023 edition of the oldest college all-star game took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and was the furthest thing from an offensive onslaught as the West All-Stars won 12-3 over the East without scoring a single touchdown.

It was much more a special teams and defense showcase as several defenders and specialists put themselves on the radar of professional scouts. The Ravens have had success uncovering mid-round gems that developed into elite pass rushers at this game with the likes of Matt Judon and Za’Darius Smith and there were several promising prospects at outside linebacker that could be the next ones.

EDGE BJ Thompson

The former Stephen F. Austin standout put his incredible athleticism on full display in this game and was a disruptive force, finishing with a pair of sacks. He came unblocked off the edge for his first and was able to get to the quarterback before the pulling guard could pick him up. On his second, he purely just beat the left tackle with an explosive get-off and speed before he was hardly out of his stance.

BJ Thompson cannot and will not be stopped 😤pic.twitter.com/tkPcsh7iMt — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 3, 2023

EDGE Caleb Murphy

The former Ferris State standout also followed up a strong week of practice by showing what he can do once the lights came on in a live game. He showed tremendous hustle and a relentless motor by not giving up on the play that resulted in a sack. Murphy set the record for most sacks recorded in a single season at any level of NCAA competition with 25.5 sacks and added 39 tackles for loss as well in 15 games last year.

Ikenna Enechukwu creates the pressure, which leads to the sack for Caleb Murphy pic.twitter.com/IRLL1G24Jl — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2023

RB Xazavian Valladay

The former Arizona State University standout was the most impressive and consistent offensive performer in a game that was dominated by defense for the most part. He recorded 80 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches that included a game-high 76 rushing yards on 13 attempts for an average of nearly six yards a carry. Valladay ran hard between the tackles, broke through arm tackles, and always produced positive yardage by getting north-south quickly with no wasted movement.

Turned on the Shrine game and Xazavian Valladay starts off with a nice run between the tackles pic.twitter.com/WIWzhae38z — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2023

CB Nic Jones

The former Ball State standout made several impressive plays in coverage that included a pair of pass deflections and an interception. He showed off his length as well as the ability to turn, flip and open his hips to run with and mirror opposing wide receivers. Jones recorded two interceptions and a dozen pass breakups in 2022.